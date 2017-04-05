Dentist’s bookkeeper indicted in theft scheme

A longtime bookkeeper for a Collierville dentist was indicted Tuesday on felony theft charges following an investigation that showed she had systematically stolen tens of thousands of dollars in payments from patients, according to Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich.

Tina C. Day, 44, was indicted for theft of property over $60,000 in an alleged scheme between August of 2006 and April of 2010. She is free on $30,000 bond.

An investigation showed that Day, who worked for Dr. Stephen Thompson, would offer 10 percent discounts if patients paid their bills in cash, but that she would then record the payments as credit card transactions.

An audit showed that Day collected more than $77,000 from 93 cash payments during the four-year period, but that there was no record of the money being deposited into the dentist’s business account.

The lengthy investigation involved federal and state agencies.

The case is being handled by Byron Winsett, chief prosecutor of the DA’s Public Corruption & Economic Crime Unit which is responsible for cases involving money laundering, and fraud and theft from governmental agencies, non-profit organizations and businesses.