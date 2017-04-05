Celebrity chef visits St. George’s

Celebrity Chef Jet Tila, who has appeared on television shows “Cut Throat Kitchen” and “Chopped,” recently cooked up a special presentation for students at St. George’s Independent School last Wednesday.

In addition to demonstrating the cooking skills that made him famous, Tila also shared insights with students into the business side of his career as a celebrity chef including media marketing and entrepreneurialism.

The Food Network star met and cooked with lower, middle and upper school students.

Following lunch, students in the school’s Media and Marketing class attended a small group informational session where Tila discussed media marketing.

Middle school students also enjoyed a live cooking demonstration that afternoon.

A Tila-inspired menu was served on all three campuses, including Thai barbecue chicken, friend rice, Asian vegetables and Pad Thai noodles. Tila’s visit was part of his relationship with FLIK Dining Services, which manages the food service operations for St. George’s Germantown and Collierville campuses.