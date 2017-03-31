UPDATE: Bank robbery reported in Collierville

At approximately 11:35 a.m. on Friday, the Collierville Police responded to a bank robbery that had occurred at the First South Bank, 369 S. Byhalia Road.

The suspect entered the bank and demanded money via a handwritten note.

The suspect left the scene, traveling southbound on Byhalia Road in what was described as a late model maroon Dodge Avenger, with what looked like a drive out tag.



The suspect was described as an African-American male, wearing all gray; covering his face with some type of cloth. No one was injured during the incident and the matter is under investigation by our Criminal Investigations Division, and working with the local FBI Safe Streets Task Force.

Other local agencies have been made aware as well.