COLLIERVILLE LEGAL NOTICES

TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE

PUBLIC NOTICE

PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREWITH GIVEN THAT the Board of Mayor

and Aldermen for the Town of Collierville will meet on Monday, April 10,

2017, at 6:00 p.m. in the Board Chambers at Town Hall, 500 Poplar View

Parkway, to consider the following:

Resolution 2017-01 for the Price Farm Planned Development that would

change the sign policy for two areas of the development. Also, to modify the

Collierville Road streetscape and to eliminate the requirement to improve

Collierville Road, generally between Merchants Park Circle and Park Ridge

Parkway.

Copies of the Resolution are available for review at Town Hall during regular

business hours. All persons wishing to comment on the proposed Resolution

should be present. Written comments will also be accepted.

Shari Michael

Administrative Specialist, Sr.

__________________________________________________________________________

Ordinance 2017-04 – Request the rezoning of 5.01 acres, located at the southeast

corner of Mt. Pleasant Road and Natchez Street, from R-1 Low Density

Residential to TN Traditional Neighborhood.

Ordinance 2017-05 –Request the rezoning of .63 acres known as 151 N. Main

Street, located on the west side of North Main Street south of Poplar Avenue,

from MPO Medical-Professional Office to CB Central Business

Ordinance 2017-01–Request the rezoning of 7.57 acres, located near the southwest

corner of Byhalia Road and Wolf River Boulevard, from R-1 Low Density

Residential to R-3A High Density Residential.

Ordinance 2016-11- HL385 Investment Property – Request approval to rezone

approximately 95.31 acres of the 252.58-acre tract located north of SR 385,

south of Winchester Boulevard, and west of Houston Levee Road, known as

the HL Investments Property, from FAR: Forest-Agricultural-Residential to

SCC: Shopping Center Commercial.

Copies of the Ordinances are available for review at Town Hall during regular

business hours. All persons wishing to comment on the proposed Ordinances

should be present. Written comments will also be accepted.

__________________________________________________________________________

TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE

LEGAL NOTICE TO BIDDERS

The Town of Collierville Purchasing Division is requesting sealed bids on the

following items:

BID # TC2017-05 “Town Hall Exterior Epoxy

Removal and Restoration – Rebid”

Complete bid packages are available from the Purchasing Division, 500 Poplar

View Parkway, Collierville, TN 38017, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5

p.m. Interested parties may visit the Purchasing Division’s Bid and RFP webpage

at http://collierville.com/departments/general-services/bids-and-rfps for

further solicitation information and to obtain the project’s official bid/RFP distribution

form by clicking on the bid/RFP/RFSOQ number. The completed distribution

form should be returned by facsimile request at 901-457-2258; or by

email to tocpurchasing@ci.collierville.tn.us.

Deadline for sealed bids, submitted to the Purchasing Division, 500 Poplar

View Parkway, Collierville, TN 38017, is Wednesday, March 29, 2017

2:00:00 p.m. (local time). The bids will then or soon thereafter be publicly

opened and read aloud in the Town Board Chambers at 500 Poplar View

Parkway, Collierville, Tennessee.

Bid packages must be clearly marked on the outside of the provided opaque

Town of Collierville—Official Bid Envelope: TC2017-05 – “Town Hall

Exterior Epoxy Removal and Restoration – Rebid”

The Town of Collierville reserves the right to reject any and all bids, accept bids

in part or whole, waive defects, informalities or minor irregularities in bids or

bid process and to make bid awards, as deemed, to be in its best interest.

During the competitive bid process, Bidders are instructed not to contact the

employees of the using departments concerning this Bid Request. The ONLY

official position of the Town is that position which is stated in writing and

issued by the Purchasing Division. No other means of communication,

whether written or oral, shall be construed as a formal or official response statement.

Respectfully,

Derek Honeycutt

Director of General Services

__________________________________________________________________________

Planning Commission – 6:00 PM

Notice is hereby given that the Planning Commission will meet on Thursday, April 06, 2017 for a regular meeting in the Board Chambers. At that time, consideration will be given to the following:

The agenda is subject to change until formal approval by the Board

1 Call to order

2 Pledge of Allegiance

3 Roll Call

4 Approval of Minutes – March 2, 2017

5 Approval of Agenda Additions/deletions

6 Approval of Consent Agenda

6.a

PC17-09 – Price Farm Planned Development, Phase 2 Carriage Crossing – Request renewal of a Conditional Use Permit for a re-occurring outdoor event called “Food Truck Friday”

Property Owner: Poag Shopping Centers LLC

Applicant: Carriage Crossing (Susan Eads)

Project Planner: Nancy J. Boatwright, AICP

6.b

PC17-17 –192 South Main Street (CrossFit Collierville) – Request Approval of a Conditional Use Permit for a Special Training Facility

Applicant: CrossFit Collierville (Justin LaMance)

Property Owner: Hart Properties Group (Sherri Beutelschies)

Project Planner: R. Scott Henninger, PLA, AICP

7 Formal Agenda

7.a

PC 17-15 – Ordinance 2017-09– Request the rezoning of 2.504 acres, located on the north side of Washington Street, east of Eastley Street, from GI: General Industrial to RI: Restricted Industrial.

Applicant: Town of Collierville (Jaime W. Groce, AICP)

Property Owner: CH Holdings General Partnership (Tommy Hart)

Project Planner: Matthew Wilkinson

7.b

PC17-10 – Ordinance 2017-10 – An Ordinance To Amend Title XV, Chapter 151, of the Town of Collierville Code of Ordinances by Amending §151.003 Definitions and §151.021 Uses Permitted in Each Zoning District, to Prohibit Short-Term Rentals.

Applicant: Town of Collierville (Athanasia Lewis)

Project Planner: Nancy J. Boatwright, AICP

7.c

PC17-12 – Resolution 2017-C – (Public Hearing) – Request approval of an amendment to the Collierville 2040 Land Use Plan related to the change in the applicable place type, permitted uses, and maximum gross residential density, for a portion of what is currently COS 5 of the Almadale Farms Planned Development.

Property Owner: Halle Investment Company (David Halle)

Applicant: Dalhoff Thomas Design Studio (Bob Dalhoff)

Project Planner: Jaime W. Groce, AICP

7.d

PC17-14 – Ordinance 2017-08– Request the rezoning of 4.26 acres, located north of Wolf River Boulevard, west of Houston Levee Road, east of East Laurel Hollow Lane, and south of the Wolf River, from R-1: Low Density Residential to MPO: Medical-Professional-Office.

Applicant: Dalhoff Thomas Design Studio (Bob Dalhoff)

Property Owner: Halle Investment Company (David Halle)

Project Planner: Jaime W. Groce, AICP

7.e

PC17-13 – Resolution 2017-15 – Request approval of an amendment to the Almadale Farms Planned Development Outline Plan to allow 0.89 acres of Alzheimer’s Care Facility uses and 3.37 acres of MPO: Medical-Professional-Office uses on a portion of a 7.53-acre tract currently designated as COS 5, and other associated amendments.

Applicant: Dalhoff Thomas Design Studio (Bob Dalhoff)

Property Owner: Halle Land Partnership (David Halle)

Project Planner: Jaime W. Groce, AICP

8 Other Business

9 Adjournment

