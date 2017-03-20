Collierville Crime Alert

Sunday night, at approximately 11:51 p.m., a victim reported that five to six gun shots were fired at his garage door and a vehicle parked in the driveway.

The incident occurred on West Lake Pointe Drive, north of Frank Road and east of Bray Station Road.

No one was injured and CPD is investigating the incident.

If anyone has any information, please call the Collierville Crime Stoppers at (901) 457-CASH (2274) or you can submit an anonymous tip via text message to the Collierville Police Department, text CPDTIP and your tip to 847411 (tip411).