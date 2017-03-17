Collierville police identify man involved in Walmart shooting

Collierville Police say they have identified a suspect who recently fired a gun at a Walmart employee while he walked through the parking lot.

They are seeking information on the whereabouts of Michael Liggins, 25, of Memphis.

On Feb. 23 at approximately 7 a.m., Collierville Police responded to a shots fired call at the Walmart at 560 W. Poplar.

The victim who stated that as he left work, he was approached by two suspects described as black males, in a red Ford Mustang.

These individuals got out of the car with guns, and one of them fired one shot from a handgun at the victim as he was running through the parking lot, ultimately striking an unoccupied vehicle.

The suspects then fled the area in the red Mustang, heading west on Poplar Ave. There were no injuries in this incident.

If you have information on the whereabouts of Liggins, call the Criminal Investigations Division of the Collierville Police Department at 457-2520.

