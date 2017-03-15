Vehicles burglarized during baseball game

More than $3,500 in personal items was stolen from vehicles parked at Collierville High School last month during a baseball scrimmage.

On Feb. 25, the Collierville Police Department received multiple calls stating that vehicles had been broken into at around 2 p.m.

When they arrived at the baseball fields at 1101 N. Byhalia Road, they found two vehicles with smashed passenger windows.

Missing items included purses, cash, checkbooks, wallets, debit and credit cards, and makeup.

A witness stated that she saw a black male force entry into the vehicles. He allegedly fled the scene in a black Infiniti SUV with Florida license plates.

Officers were unable to process any evidence from the vehicles, which were a SUV and a mini van.