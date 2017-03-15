Library hosts milestone birthday party for regular patron

Edith Gurner has been frequenting the Collierville Burch Library since she moved to the town eight years ago to live with her son and daughter-in-law. Her favorite book is the Bible, but she also enjoys Christian fiction, historical fiction and mysteries.

When a library staff member was updating her card earlier this year, she noticed that “Miss Edith” was about to have a very significant birthday – her 100th.

Library Director Deanna Britton saw an opportunity to celebrate a milestone in the life of a neighbor and fellow book lover. She saw in Miss Edith the joy of a lifelong reader. Britton contacted Mrs. Gurner’s daughter-in-law Beth, and the two got to work planning a party.

The festivities started on March 3. Collierville’s double decker bus delivered Gurner to the front door of the library at 501 Poplar View Parkway. The library staff took pictures of her with Mayor Stan Joyner and Sen. Mark Norris in the front lobby, and then everyone filed into the Halle Room for the official party.

Sidna Bookout from the Friends of the Library presented Gurner with an honorary membership to the organization, a birthday card and a book bag. “Now I’m going to help you fill up that book bag,” said Britton. “One of the things I’m going to give you is a newspaper with the major headlines of the day you were born.”

“It looks old,” said Gurner.

“The headline says, ‘President Wilson Notes the Birth of Edith Gurner,” said Britton.

“That’s a little exaggeration,” said Gurner.

The guest of honor continued to slay the room with her sense of humor as the presentations continued. Norris presented her with a resolution, which he also read aloud. Miss Edith disputed the part about her having a perfect driving record – “I don’t know who told you that” – and corrected his statement about the location of her church membership. Norris assured her the record would show the correction.

Besides reading voraciously, Miss Edith enjoys playing canasta and poker, and she also enjoys knitting. She knows the mental, physical and social activity has probably contributed to her longevity, but when asked for her No. 1 recommendation for a long life, she said it was prayer.

“I’ve been saying since I came to work here that if you’re a reader, you live longer,” said Britton. “I think Edith’s life is a testament to that.”