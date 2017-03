Literacy was the focus at Bailey Station Elementary during the week of Dr. Seuss’ birthday.

Teachers extended invitations to a variety of mystery readers. Guests included Baltimore Ravens and Pro Bowl Team football player Morgan Cox, Miss Collierville Amber Reed of Germantown and Meterologist John Bryant, among many others.

PICTURED: Students in Mrs. Kubitzís fifth grade class were surprised when Reed came to read Scrambled Eggs Super by Dr. Seuss.

