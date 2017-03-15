COLLIERVILLE LEGAL NOTICES

Posted on March 15, 2017.
TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE
LEGAL NOTICE TO BIDDERS
The Town of Collierville Purchasing Division is requesting sealed bids on the
following items:
BID # TC2017-04 “LEAD-BASED PAINT REMOVAL
LOCOMOTIVE & TENDER CAR”
Complete bid packages are available from the Purchasing Division, 500 Poplar
View Parkway, Collierville, TN 38017, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5
p.m. Interested parties may visit the Purchasing Division’s Bid and RFP webpage
at http://collierville.com/departments/general-services/bids-and-rfps for
further solicitation information and to obtain the project’s official bid/RFP distribution
form by clicking on the bid/RFP/RFSOQ number. The completed distribution
form should be returned by facsimile request at 901-457-2258; or by
email to tocpurchasing@ci.collierville.tn.us.
Please Note: As a part of doing business with the Town of Collierville,
Tennessee, each individual, company or organization is required to obtain a
Vendor Number to reference when requesting a copy of any bid. The Vendor
will also be required to reference its Vendor Number on the Bid Response
Form.
*The Vendor Number may be obtained by accessing the Town’s vendor registration
site and registering as a Town of Collierville vendor at http://tocpurchasing.collierville.com/bso.
If you are a registered vendor of the Town of Collierville, but have forgotten or misplaced your vendor number, please visit http://tocpurchasing.collierville.com/bso and click on the “Registered Vendor
Search” link. If you have any questions regarding the Vendor Number, please
call the Purchasing Division at (901) 457-2253.
Deadline for sealed bids, submitted to the Purchasing Division, 500 Poplar
View Parkway, Collierville, TN 38017, is Thursday, March 30, 2017 2:00:00
p.m. (local time). The bids will then or soon thereafter be publicly opened and
read aloud in the Town Board Chambers at 500 Poplar View Parkway,
Collierville, Tennessee.
Bid packages must be clearly marked on the outside of the provided opaque
Town of Collierville—Official Bid Envelope: TC2017-04 – “LEAD-BASED
PAINT REMOVAL – LOCOMOTIVE & TENDER CAR” The Town of Collierville reserves the right to reject any and all bids, accept bids in part or whole, waive defects, informalities or minor irregularities in bids or bid process and to make bid awards, as deemed, to be in its best interest.
During the competitive bid process, Bidders are instructed not to contact the
employees of the using departments concerning this Bid Request. The ONLY
official position of the Town is that position which is stated in writing and
issued by the Purchasing Division. No other means of communication,
whether written or oral, shall be construed as a formal or official response statement.
Respectfully,
Derek Honeycutt
Director of General Services
________________________________________________________________________
TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
Separate sealed BIDS will be accepted by the Town of Collierville
(“TOWN”) at the office of the DIRECTOR OF GENERAL SERVICES at 500
Poplar View Parkway, Collierville, Tennessee until 2:00:00 p.m., Local Time,
on April 6, 2017, and then at said office publicly opened and read aloud for the
construction of:
Project
The Project is briefly described as follows: TC2016-53 H.W. Cox Park
Athletic Field Relighting
Copies of the CONTRACT DOCUMENTS and Drawings and
Specifications may be examined and obtained at the following location(s):
Town of Collierville – Owner
Director of General Services
500 Poplar View Parkway
Collierville, Tennessee 38017
Examined Only at: Builder’s Exchange
642 S. Cooper Street
Memphis, Tennessee 38104
Each BID must be submitted on forms provided in the BID PACKET
DOCUMENTS provided and either accompanied by a BID BOND, properly
executed on the form provided, or a Certified or Cashier’s check drawn on a
National or Tennessee Bank or a Letter of Credit, properly executed, in the
amount of five percent (5%) of the TOTAL BID PRICE and payable to the
TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE.
For construction PROJECTS, the Bidder’s license number, its expiration
date, and that part of the classification applying to the BID, together with certain
information regarding SUBCONTRACTORS, must appear on the envelope
containing the BID, otherwise the BID shall not be opened or considered.
For additional details on this requirement, see the attached document headed
“INFORMATION FOR BIDDERS” (Document C). The successful BIDDER
shall be prohibited from discriminating against any individual due to the individual’s
race, creed, color, national origin, age, sex, disability, religion, or any
other protected class under applicable law.
Complete Bid Packages are available from the TOWN Purchasing
Division, 500 Poplar View Parkway, Collierville, TN 38017, Monday through
Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; by fax request at 901-457-2258; or by email request at
tocpurchasing@ci.collierville.tn.us. The following information must be included
in the request for a copy of any bid: Vendor Number, Contact Name,
Company Name and Address, Telephone and Fax Number, Bid Number, and
Bid Due Date.
Upon execution of a CONTRACT, the CONTRACTOR will be required to
have executed and maintain good and solvent PAYMENT and PERFORMANCE
BONDS in the amount of 100% of the CONTRACT price.
The TOWN may, in its sole discretion, waive any informalities or minor
irregularities. The Board of Mayor and Aldermen of the TOWN is the final
authority and shall have the right to reject any single BID or all BIDS submitted.
Director of General Services
Town of Collierville, Tennesse
__________________________________________________________________________
TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE HISTORIC DISTRICT COMMISSION – 5 p.m. March 23
Notice is hereby given that the Historic District Commission will meet on Thursday, March 23, 2017 for a non-voting work session meeting at the Development Conference Room at Town Hall. The non-voting work session of the Historic District Commission is informal. Its purpose is to discuss potential projects in light of the Historic Guidelines. Specifically, the pending Final Site Plan for 140 North Main Street, a new two-story nonresidential building, will be discussed.
__________________________________________________________________________
