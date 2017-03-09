Special election scheduled to replace Lovell

Last week, Gov. Bill Haslam announced that there will be a special election in April to decide who will replace Mark Lovell in the Tennessee legislature.

The primary election will be held on April 27 and the general election will be held June 15.

Lovell, who represented the 95th district, resigned on Valentine’s Day just one month into the 110th state legislative session, leaving the seat vacant.

The 95th district encompasses portions of Germantown and Collierville.

Tennessee law mandates that if a member of the legislature leaves office with 12 or more months left in the term, a special election must be held so voters can decide the replacement.

The 95th district includes 14 precincts and a portion of four additional precincts, encompassing about 51,000 voters.

Both elections require a 15-day early voting period.

“There will probably be one early voting location in Germantown and one in Collierville, but ultimately that decision is up to the commissioners,” said Linda Phillips, administrator of elections for the Shelby County Election

Commission.

The five-members of the SCEC Commission will decide the early voting and election day locations at the March 21 meeting. The commissioners will also set the early voting and election day locations for the general election. Phillips said the locations for the general election might not be decided until the regular meeting of the commission in April, and is somewhat dependent on the outcome of the primary election.

Phillips estimates that there will be 15 or 16 polling locations open on Election Day in both the primary and general elections.

Residents who wish to run for the seat may pick up a Candidate Nominating Petition at either office of the Shelby County Election Commission. When submitted, the petitions must be accompanied by the signatures of 25 registered voters in the 95th district.

The qualifying deadline to submit the petitions is March 16 at noon. The withdrawal deadline is March 20 at noon.