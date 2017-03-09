County trustee talks Collierville sales, realty taxes

More than $10 million in sales tax was collected in Collierville over the last fiscal year, an increase of nearly a half million from 2014-15.

Shelby County Trustee David Lenoir recently addressed the town’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen to discuss the sales and realty taxes collected for Collierville last year and projected taxes for 2017.

The town ranked second among Shelby County municipalities in generated sales tax behind Memphis ($120.6 million) but ahead of Bartlett ($9.6 million) and Germantown ($6.1 million).

More than $4 million in sales tax went to Collierville Schools in 2016.

Bartlett City Schools also pulled in more than $4 million. Germantown Municipal Schools got more than $3 million. Shelby County Schools collected more than $58 million.

Lenoir noted that his department has collected 99.6 percent of the town’s realty taxes from 2015, which totals more than $61 million. Only $249,667 remains to be collected.

Only Memphis ($391.9 million) generated more realty tax in 2015.

Germantown and Bartlett generated $60.4 million and $47.6 million, respectively.

More than $2.2 million has been collected in personalty taxes from the same year, or 97.53 percent.

Lenoir also discussed Collierville’s housing market and noted that sales were up three of the last six months in 2016. New homes sales were also up five of the last six months last year.