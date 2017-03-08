TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE LEGAL NOTICES

TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE

PUBLIC NOTICE

PUBLIC NOTICE is herewith given that the Beer Board will meet on Tuesday,

March 21, 2017, at 6:00 p.m. for a regular meeting in the Board Chambers at

Town Hall, 500 Poplar View Parkway, to consider the following:

1. Class III – On-and-Off Premises Permit:

A. Trophy Room All American Grill located at 929 W. Poplar Ave.

B. The Highlander – Collierville, LLC located at 78 N. Main St.

2. Hearings on compliance of the Collierville Beer Ordinances (Title XI,

Chapter 116) regarding food sales percentage [Section 116.38(E)] at the

following locations:

A. Courtyard Collierville located at 4640 Merchants Park Cir.

B. Hickory Tavern located at 4600 Merchants Park Cir., Suite 111

C. Memphis National Golf Club located at 10135 National Club Dr.

3. Hearing on compliance of the Collierville Beer Ordinances (Title XI,

Chapter 116) regarding privilege tax[Section 116.33(C)], business license

tax [Section 116.38(K)], affidavit[Section 116.44(B)], and reporting pro

cedures [Section 116.38(E)] at the following location:

A. Bella’s Pizzeria located at 833 W. Poplar Ave.

4. Hearing on compliance of the Collierville Beer Ordinances (Title XI,

Chapter 116) regarding affidavit[Section 116.44(B)] and reporting proce

dures [Section 116.38(E)] at the following location:

A. Ciao Baby Pizzeria, LLC located at 890 W. Poplar Ave.

5. Hearings on compliance of the Collierville Beer Ordinances (Title XI,

Chapter 116) regarding privilege tax [Section 116.33(C)], affidavit

[Section 116.44(B)], and reporting procedures [Section 116.38(E)] at the

following locations:

A. Collierville Best Hot Wings located at 308 New Byhalia Rd., Suite

103

B. Collierville Best Hot Wings located at 2059 S. Houston Levee Rd.,

Suite 118

C. Ronnie Grisanti’s Italian Restaurant located at 684 W. Poplar Ave.

All meetings of the Collierville Beer Board are open to the public.

Lynn Carmack

Town Clerk

__________________________________________________________________________

TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE

LEGAL NOTICE TO BIDDERS

The Town of Collierville Purchasing Division is requesting sealed bids on the

following items:

BID # TC2017-02 “TEMPORARY EMPLOYMENT SERVICES”

Complete bid packages are available from the Purchasing Division, 500 Poplar

View Parkway, Collierville, TN 38017, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5

p.m. Interested parties may visit the Purchasing Division’s Bid and RFP webpage

at http://collierville.com/departments/general-services/bids-and-rfps for

further solicitation information and to obtain the project’s official bid/RFP distribution

form by clicking on the bid/RFP/RFSOQ number. The completed distribution

form should be returned by facsimile request at 901-457-2258; or by

email to tocpurchasing@ci.collierville.tn.us.

Please Note: As a part of doing business with the Town of Collierville,

Tennessee, each individual, company or organization is required to obtain a

Vendor Number to reference when requesting a copy of any bid. The Vendor

will also be required to reference its Vendor Number on the Bid Response

Form.

*The Vendor Number may be obtained by accessing the Town’s vendor registration

site and registering as a Town of Collierville vendor at http://tocpurchasing.collierville.com/bso.

If you are a registered vendor of the Town of

Collierville, but have forgotten or misplaced your vendor number, please visit

http://tocpurchasing.collierville.com/bso and click on the “Registered Vendor

Search” link. If you have any questions regarding the Vendor Number, please

call the Purchasing Division at (901) 457-2253.

Deadline for sealed bids, submitted to the Purchasing Division, 500 Poplar

View Parkway, Collierville, TN 38017, is Thursday, March 23, 2017 2:00:00

p.m. (local time). The bids will then or soon thereafter be publicly opened and

read aloud in the Town Board Chambers at 500 Poplar View Parkway,

Collierville, Tennessee.

Bid packages must be clearly marked on the outside of the provided opaque

Town of Collierville—Official Bid Envelope: TC2017-02 – “TEMPORARY

EMPLOYMENT SERVICES”

The Town of Collierville reserves the right to reject any and all bids, accept bids

in part or whole, waive defects, informalities or minor irregularities in bids or

bid process and to make bid awards, as deemed, to be in its best interest.

During the competitive bid process, Bidders are instructed not to contact the

employees of the using departments concerning this Bid Request. The ONLY

official position of the Town is that position which is stated in writing and

issued by the Purchasing Division. No other means of communication,

whether written or oral, shall be construed as a formal or official response statement.

Respectfully,

Derek Honeycutt

Director of General Services

__________________________________________________________________________

TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE

PUBLIC NOTICE

PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREWITH GIVEN THAT the Board of Mayor and

Aldermen for the Town of Collierville, Tennessee will meet on Monday, March

13, 2017, at 6:00 p.m. in the Board Chambers at Town Hall, 500 Poplar View

Parkway.

Among items to be considered will be Public Hearing on the following ordinances:

ORDINANCE 2017-06

AN ORDINANCE TO AMEND CHAPTER 50 OF THE CODE OF ORDINANCES

OF THE TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE, ESTABLISHING THE

IMPROPER HEANDLING OF REFUSE AS A NUISANCE.

A copy of the full ordinance is available for review at Town Hall during regular

business hours. All persons wishing to comment on the proposed ordinance

should be present. Written comments will be accepted.

Jennifer Jenkins

Administrative Specialist, Sr. – General Services

__________________________________________________________________________

TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE

PUBLIC NOTICE

PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREWITH GIVEN THAT the Board of Mayor

and Aldermen for the Town of Collierville will meet on Thursday, March 23,

2017, at 12:00 p.m. for a work session in the Board Chambers at Town Hall,

500 Poplar View Parkway, to consider the following:

Review and discuss the 2040 Plan’s policies for the regional commercial node

at Bill Morris Parkway (SR-385) and Houston Levee Road, the related pending

rezoning (Ordinance 2016-11) and provide an opportunity for the developer to

show conceptual plans for how the property would be developed.

Additionally, review and discuss the Price Farms Outline Plan and Major Road

Plan as they relate to the cross section for Collierville Road.

Shari Michael

Administrative Specialist, Sr.