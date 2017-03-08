TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE LEGAL NOTICES

Posted on March 8, 2017.
TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE
PUBLIC NOTICE
PUBLIC NOTICE is herewith given that the Beer Board will meet on Tuesday,
March 21, 2017, at 6:00 p.m. for a regular meeting in the Board Chambers at
Town Hall, 500 Poplar View Parkway, to consider the following:
1. Class III – On-and-Off Premises Permit:
A. Trophy Room All American Grill located at 929 W. Poplar Ave.
B. The Highlander – Collierville, LLC located at 78 N. Main St.
2. Hearings on compliance of the Collierville Beer Ordinances (Title XI,
Chapter 116) regarding food sales percentage [Section 116.38(E)] at the
following locations:
A. Courtyard Collierville located at 4640 Merchants Park Cir.
B. Hickory Tavern located at 4600 Merchants Park Cir., Suite 111
C. Memphis National Golf Club located at 10135 National Club Dr.
3. Hearing on compliance of the Collierville Beer Ordinances (Title XI,
Chapter 116) regarding privilege tax[Section 116.33(C)], business license
tax [Section 116.38(K)], affidavit[Section 116.44(B)], and reporting pro
cedures [Section 116.38(E)] at the following location:
A. Bella’s Pizzeria located at 833 W. Poplar Ave.
4. Hearing on compliance of the Collierville Beer Ordinances (Title XI,
Chapter 116) regarding affidavit[Section 116.44(B)] and reporting proce
dures [Section 116.38(E)] at the following location:
A. Ciao Baby Pizzeria, LLC located at 890 W. Poplar Ave.
5. Hearings on compliance of the Collierville Beer Ordinances (Title XI,
Chapter 116) regarding privilege tax [Section 116.33(C)], affidavit
[Section 116.44(B)], and reporting procedures [Section 116.38(E)] at the
following locations:
A. Collierville Best Hot Wings located at 308 New Byhalia Rd., Suite
103
B. Collierville Best Hot Wings located at 2059 S. Houston Levee Rd.,
Suite 118
C. Ronnie Grisanti’s Italian Restaurant located at 684 W. Poplar Ave.
All meetings of the Collierville Beer Board are open to the public.
Lynn Carmack
Town Clerk
TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE
LEGAL NOTICE TO BIDDERS
The Town of Collierville Purchasing Division is requesting sealed bids on the
following items:
BID # TC2017-02 “TEMPORARY EMPLOYMENT SERVICES”
Complete bid packages are available from the Purchasing Division, 500 Poplar
View Parkway, Collierville, TN 38017, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5
p.m. Interested parties may visit the Purchasing Division’s Bid and RFP webpage
at http://collierville.com/departments/general-services/bids-and-rfps for
further solicitation information and to obtain the project’s official bid/RFP distribution
form by clicking on the bid/RFP/RFSOQ number. The completed distribution
form should be returned by facsimile request at 901-457-2258; or by
email to tocpurchasing@ci.collierville.tn.us.
Please Note: As a part of doing business with the Town of Collierville,
Tennessee, each individual, company or organization is required to obtain a
Vendor Number to reference when requesting a copy of any bid. The Vendor
will also be required to reference its Vendor Number on the Bid Response
Form.
*The Vendor Number may be obtained by accessing the Town’s vendor registration
site and registering as a Town of Collierville vendor at http://tocpurchasing.collierville.com/bso.
If you are a registered vendor of the Town of
Collierville, but have forgotten or misplaced your vendor number, please visit
http://tocpurchasing.collierville.com/bso and click on the “Registered Vendor
Search” link. If you have any questions regarding the Vendor Number, please
call the Purchasing Division at (901) 457-2253.
Deadline for sealed bids, submitted to the Purchasing Division, 500 Poplar
View Parkway, Collierville, TN 38017, is Thursday, March 23, 2017 2:00:00
p.m. (local time). The bids will then or soon thereafter be publicly opened and
read aloud in the Town Board Chambers at 500 Poplar View Parkway,
Collierville, Tennessee.
Bid packages must be clearly marked on the outside of the provided opaque
Town of Collierville—Official Bid Envelope: TC2017-02 – “TEMPORARY
EMPLOYMENT SERVICES”
The Town of Collierville reserves the right to reject any and all bids, accept bids
in part or whole, waive defects, informalities or minor irregularities in bids or
bid process and to make bid awards, as deemed, to be in its best interest.
During the competitive bid process, Bidders are instructed not to contact the
employees of the using departments concerning this Bid Request. The ONLY
official position of the Town is that position which is stated in writing and
issued by the Purchasing Division. No other means of communication,
whether written or oral, shall be construed as a formal or official response statement.
Respectfully,
Derek Honeycutt
Director of General Services
TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE
PUBLIC NOTICE
PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREWITH GIVEN THAT the Board of Mayor and
Aldermen for the Town of Collierville, Tennessee will meet on Monday, March
13, 2017, at 6:00 p.m. in the Board Chambers at Town Hall, 500 Poplar View
Parkway.
Among items to be considered will be Public Hearing on the following ordinances:
ORDINANCE 2017-06
AN ORDINANCE TO AMEND CHAPTER 50 OF THE CODE OF ORDINANCES
OF THE TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE, ESTABLISHING THE
IMPROPER HEANDLING OF REFUSE AS A NUISANCE.
A copy of the full ordinance is available for review at Town Hall during regular
business hours. All persons wishing to comment on the proposed ordinance
should be present. Written comments will be accepted.
Jennifer Jenkins
Administrative Specialist, Sr. – General Services
TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE
PUBLIC NOTICE
PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREWITH GIVEN THAT the Board of Mayor
and Aldermen for the Town of Collierville will meet on Thursday, March 23,
2017, at 12:00 p.m. for a work session in the Board Chambers at Town Hall,
500 Poplar View Parkway, to consider the following:
Review and discuss the 2040 Plan’s policies for the regional commercial node
at Bill Morris Parkway (SR-385) and Houston Levee Road, the related pending
rezoning (Ordinance 2016-11) and provide an opportunity for the developer to
show conceptual plans for how the property would be developed.
Additionally, review and discuss the Price Farms Outline Plan and Major Road
Plan as they relate to the cross section for Collierville Road.
Shari Michael
Administrative Specialist, Sr.
