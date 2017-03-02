Lady Mustangs win Regionals

Houston freshman Destinee Wells (pictured) paced the Lady Mustangs with 22 points as the team beat Memphis Central 61-54 in the Region 8-AAA championship game Wednesday night.

Down 29-24 at the half, Houston used an 18-12 run to start the second half and gain a 1-point lead. The Lady Mustangs turned on the afterburners in the final quarter with a 19-13 drive to get the win over the former Region champs.

Jayla Hemingway had 17 points for Houston, which will host Arlington on Saturday in the sub-state game.

Houston is now 26-3 on the season.