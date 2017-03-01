TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE LEGAL NOTICES

TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE

PUBLIC NOTICE

The Town of Collierville Purchasing Division is requesting sealed proposals on

the following items:

Proposal RFP # 2017-002 “ONLINE, PHONE

& OTC COURT PAYMENT SERVICES”

Complete proposal packages are available from the Purchasing Division, 500

Poplar View Parkway, Collierville, TN 38017, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.

to 5 p.m. by facsimile request at 901-457-2258; or by email request at tocpurchasing@ci.collierville.tn.us.

The following information must be included in

the request for a copy of any RFP: *Vendor Number, Contact Name, Company

Name and Address, Telephone and Fax Number, RFP Number, and RFP Due

Date.

*The Vendor Number may be obtained by accessing the Town’s vendor registration

site and registering as a Town of Collierville vendor at http://tocpurchasing.collierville.com/bso.

If you have any questions regarding the Vendor

Number, please call the Purchasing Division at (901) 457-2253.

Please Note: As a part of doing business with the Town of Collierville,

Tennessee, each individual, company or organization is required to obtain a

Vendor Number to reference when requesting a copy of any bid. The Vendor

will also be required to reference its Vendor Number on the Bid Response

Form.

Deadline for proposals, submitted to the Finance Department, 500 Poplar View

Parkway, Collierville, TN 38017, is Friday, March 17, 2017 2:00:00 p.m. (local

time). The names of submitting proposers will be publicly read aloud at this

time in the Board Chambers at 500 Poplar View Parkway, Collierville,

Tennessee.

Proposal packages must be sealed and clearly marked on outside: RFP 2017-

002 – “ONLINE, PHONE & OTC COURT PAYMENT SERVICES”

The Town of Collierville reserves the right to reject any and all proposals,

accept proposals in part or whole, waive defects, informalities or minor irregularities

in proposals or proposal process and to make proposals awards, as

deemed, to be in its best interest.

The Town is not responsible for delays occasioned by the U.S. Postal Service

or any other means of delivery employed by the proposer. Similarly, the Town

is not responsible for, and will not open, any proposal responses that are

received later than the date and time stated above.

____________________________________________________________________

TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE

LEGAL NOTICE TO BIDDERS

The Town of Collierville Purchasing Division is requesting sealed bids on the

following items:

BID # TC2016-58 “Town Hall Exterior

Epoxy Removal and Restoration”

Complete bid packages are available from the Purchasing Division, 500

Poplar View Parkway, Collierville, TN 38017, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.

to 5 p.m. Interested parties may visit the Purchasing Division’s Bid and RFP

webpage at http://collierville.com/departments/general-services/bids-and-rfps

for further solicitation information and to obtain the project’s official bid/RFP

distribution form by clicking on the bid/RFP/RFSOQ number. The completed

distribution form should be returned by facsimile request at 901-457-2258; or

by email to tocpurchasing@ci.collierville.tn.us.

Deadline for sealed bids, submitted to the Purchasing Division, 500 Poplar

View Parkway, Collierville, TN 38017, is Wednesday, March 15, 2017

2:00:00 p.m. (local time). The bids will then or soon thereafter be publicly

opened and read aloud in the Town Board Chambers at 500 Poplar View

Parkway, Collierville, Tennessee.

Bid packages must be clearly marked on the outside of the provided opaque

Town of Collierville—Official Bid Envelope: TC2016-58 – “Town Hall

Exterior Epoxy Removal and Restoration”

The Town of Collierville reserves the right to reject any and all bids, accept

bids in part or whole, waive defects, informalities or minor irregularities in bids

or bid process and to make bid awards, as deemed, to be in its best interest.

During the competitive bid process, Bidders are instructed not to contact the

employees of the using departments concerning this Bid Request. The ONLY

official position of the Town is that position which is stated in writing and

issued by the Purchasing Division. No other means of communication,

whether written or oral, shall be construed as a formal or official response statement.

Respectfully,

Derek Honeycutt

Director of General Services

___________________________________________________________________

TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE

PUBLIC NOTICE

PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREWITH GIVEN THAT the Planning

Commission for the Town of Collierville will meet on Thursday, April 6,

2017, at 6:00 p.m. in the Board Chambers at Town Hall, 500 Poplar View

Parkway, to consider the following:

Resolution 2017-C – (Public Hearing) – Request approval of an amendment

to the Collierville 2040 Land Use Plan related to the change in the applicable

place type, permitted uses, and maximum gross residential density, for a portion

of what is currently COS 5 of the Almadale Farms Planned Development.

PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREWITH GIVEN THAT the Board of Mayor

and Aldermen for the Town of Collierville will meet on Monday, May 22,

2017, at 6:00 p.m. in the Board Chambers at Town Hall, 500 Poplar View

Parkway, to consider the following:

Resolution 2017-16 – (Public Hearing) – Request approval of an amendment

to the Collierville 2040 Land Use Plan related to the change in the applicable

place type, permitted uses, and maximum gross residential density, for a portion

of what is currently COS 5 of the Almadale Farms Planned Development.

Copies of the Resolutions are available for review at Town Hall during regular

business hours. All persons wishing to comment on the proposed

Resolutions should be present. Written comments will also be accepted.

Shari Michael

Administrative Specialist, Sr.

______________________________________________________________________

TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE

PUBLIC NOTICE

The Town of Collierville Purchasing Division is requesting sealed proposals on

the following items:

Proposal RFP # 2017-001 “WEBSITE

MAINTENANCE & HOSTING SERVICES”

Complete proposal packages are available from the Purchasing Division, 500

Poplar View Parkway, Collierville, TN 38017, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.

to 5 p.m. by facsimile request at 901-457-2258; or by email request at tocpurchasing@ci.collierville.tn.us. The following information must be included in

the request for a copy of any RFP: *Vendor Number, Contact Name, Company

Name and Address, Telephone and Fax Number, RFP Number, and RFP Due

Date.

*The Vendor Number may be obtained by accessing the Town’s vendor registration

site and registering as a Town of Collierville vendor at http://tocpurchasing.collierville.com/bso.

If you have any questions regarding the Vendor

Number, please call the Purchasing Division at (901) 457-2253.

Please Note: As a part of doing business with the Town of Collierville,

Tennessee, each individual, company or organization is required to obtain a

Vendor Number to reference when requesting a copy of any bid. The Vendor

will also be required to reference its Vendor Number on the Bid Response

Form.

Deadline for proposals, submitted to the Finance Department, 500 Poplar View

Parkway, Collierville, TN 38017, is Thursday, March 16, 2017 2:00:00 p.m.

(local time). The names of submitting proposers will be publicly read aloud at

this time in the Board Chambers at 500 Poplar View Parkway, Collierville,

Tennessee.

Proposal packages must be sealed and clearly marked on outside: RFP 2017-

001 – “Website Maintenance & Hosting Services”

The Town of Collierville reserves the right to reject any and all proposals,

accept proposals in part or whole, waive defects, informalities or minor irregularities

in proposals or proposal process and to make proposals awards, as

deemed, to be in its best interest.

The Town is not responsible for delays occasioned by the U.S. Postal Service

or any other means of delivery employed by the proposer. Similarly, the Town

is not responsible for, and will not open, any proposal responses that are

received later than the date and time stated above.

______________________________________________________________________

TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE

BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS

March 16, 2017 at 5 p.m.

Notice is hereby given that the Board of Zoning Appeals will meet on

Thursday, March 16, 2017 for a called meeting in the Board Chambers at

Town Hall, 500 Poplar View Parkway. At that time, consideration will be given

to the following:

The agenda is subject to change until formal approval by the Board

1 Call to order

2 Roll Call

3 Approval of Minutes

4 Approval of Agenda (additions/deletions)

4a A. Approval of February 16, 2017 Minutes

5 Approval of Consent Agenda

6 Formal Agenda

6.a A. BZA16-12 – Collierville Subdivision, Lot 82 – Request approval

of a Variance to allow an encroachment of an attached garage into the

required rear yard setback for a corner lot at the intersection of Walnut

Street and Poplar Avenue.

Applicant: Darryl Darnall

Property Owner: James Cox

Project Planner: Jaime W. Groce, AICP

7 Announcements

8 Adjournment

Sandi Robbins

Administrative Specialist