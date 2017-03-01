TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE LEGAL NOTICES

Posted on March 1, 2017.
TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE
PUBLIC NOTICE
The Town of Collierville Purchasing Division is requesting sealed proposals on
the following items:
Proposal RFP # 2017-002 “ONLINE, PHONE
& OTC COURT PAYMENT SERVICES”
Complete proposal packages are available from the Purchasing Division, 500
Poplar View Parkway, Collierville, TN 38017, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.
to 5 p.m. by facsimile request at 901-457-2258; or by email request at tocpurchasing@ci.collierville.tn.us.
The following information must be included in
the request for a copy of any RFP: *Vendor Number, Contact Name, Company
Name and Address, Telephone and Fax Number, RFP Number, and RFP Due
Date.
*The Vendor Number may be obtained by accessing the Town's vendor registration
site and registering as a Town of Collierville vendor at http://tocpurchasing.collierville.com/bso.
If you have any questions regarding the Vendor
Number, please call the Purchasing Division at (901) 457-2253.
Please Note: As a part of doing business with the Town of Collierville,
Tennessee, each individual, company or organization is required to obtain a
Vendor Number to reference when requesting a copy of any bid. The Vendor
will also be required to reference its Vendor Number on the Bid Response
Form.
Deadline for proposals, submitted to the Finance Department, 500 Poplar View
Parkway, Collierville, TN 38017, is Friday, March 17, 2017 2:00:00 p.m. (local
time). The names of submitting proposers will be publicly read aloud at this
time in the Board Chambers at 500 Poplar View Parkway, Collierville,
Tennessee.
Proposal packages must be sealed and clearly marked on outside: RFP 2017-
002 – “ONLINE, PHONE & OTC COURT PAYMENT SERVICES”
The Town of Collierville reserves the right to reject any and all proposals,
accept proposals in part or whole, waive defects, informalities or minor irregularities
in proposals or proposal process and to make proposals awards, as
deemed, to be in its best interest.
The Town is not responsible for delays occasioned by the U.S. Postal Service
or any other means of delivery employed by the proposer. Similarly, the Town
is not responsible for, and will not open, any proposal responses that are
received later than the date and time stated above.
____________________________________________________________________
TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE
LEGAL NOTICE TO BIDDERS
The Town of Collierville Purchasing Division is requesting sealed bids on the
following items:
BID # TC2016-58 “Town Hall Exterior
Epoxy Removal and Restoration”
Complete bid packages are available from the Purchasing Division, 500
Poplar View Parkway, Collierville, TN 38017, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.
to 5 p.m. Interested parties may visit the Purchasing Division’s Bid and RFP
webpage at http://collierville.com/departments/general-services/bids-and-rfps
for further solicitation information and to obtain the project’s official bid/RFP
distribution form by clicking on the bid/RFP/RFSOQ number. The completed
distribution form should be returned by facsimile request at 901-457-2258; or
by email to tocpurchasing@ci.collierville.tn.us.
Deadline for sealed bids, submitted to the Purchasing Division, 500 Poplar
View Parkway, Collierville, TN 38017, is Wednesday, March 15, 2017
2:00:00 p.m. (local time). The bids will then or soon thereafter be publicly
opened and read aloud in the Town Board Chambers at 500 Poplar View
Parkway, Collierville, Tennessee.
Bid packages must be clearly marked on the outside of the provided opaque
Town of Collierville—Official Bid Envelope: TC2016-58 – “Town Hall
Exterior Epoxy Removal and Restoration”
The Town of Collierville reserves the right to reject any and all bids, accept
bids in part or whole, waive defects, informalities or minor irregularities in bids
or bid process and to make bid awards, as deemed, to be in its best interest.
During the competitive bid process, Bidders are instructed not to contact the
employees of the using departments concerning this Bid Request. The ONLY
official position of the Town is that position which is stated in writing and
issued by the Purchasing Division. No other means of communication,
whether written or oral, shall be construed as a formal or official response statement.
Respectfully,
Derek Honeycutt
Director of General Services
___________________________________________________________________
TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE
PUBLIC NOTICE
PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREWITH GIVEN THAT the Planning
Commission for the Town of Collierville will meet on Thursday, April 6,
2017, at 6:00 p.m. in the Board Chambers at Town Hall, 500 Poplar View
Parkway, to consider the following:
Resolution 2017-C – (Public Hearing) – Request approval of an amendment
to the Collierville 2040 Land Use Plan related to the change in the applicable
place type, permitted uses, and maximum gross residential density, for a portion
of what is currently COS 5 of the Almadale Farms Planned Development.
PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREWITH GIVEN THAT the Board of Mayor
and Aldermen for the Town of Collierville will meet on Monday, May 22,
2017, at 6:00 p.m. in the Board Chambers at Town Hall, 500 Poplar View
Parkway, to consider the following:
Resolution 2017-16 – (Public Hearing) – Request approval of an amendment
to the Collierville 2040 Land Use Plan related to the change in the applicable
place type, permitted uses, and maximum gross residential density, for a portion
of what is currently COS 5 of the Almadale Farms Planned Development.
Copies of the Resolutions are available for review at Town Hall during regular
business hours. All persons wishing to comment on the proposed
Resolutions should be present. Written comments will also be accepted.
Shari Michael
Administrative Specialist, Sr.
______________________________________________________________________
TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE
PUBLIC NOTICE
The Town of Collierville Purchasing Division is requesting sealed proposals on
the following items:
Proposal RFP # 2017-001 “WEBSITE
MAINTENANCE & HOSTING SERVICES”
Complete proposal packages are available from the Purchasing Division, 500
Poplar View Parkway, Collierville, TN 38017, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.
to 5 p.m. by facsimile request at 901-457-2258; or by email request at tocpurchasing@ci.collierville.tn.us. The following information must be included in
the request for a copy of any RFP: *Vendor Number, Contact Name, Company
Name and Address, Telephone and Fax Number, RFP Number, and RFP Due
Date.
*The Vendor Number may be obtained by accessing the Town's vendor registration
site and registering as a Town of Collierville vendor at http://tocpurchasing.collierville.com/bso.
If you have any questions regarding the Vendor
Number, please call the Purchasing Division at (901) 457-2253.
Please Note: As a part of doing business with the Town of Collierville,
Tennessee, each individual, company or organization is required to obtain a
Vendor Number to reference when requesting a copy of any bid. The Vendor
will also be required to reference its Vendor Number on the Bid Response
Form.
Deadline for proposals, submitted to the Finance Department, 500 Poplar View
Parkway, Collierville, TN 38017, is Thursday, March 16, 2017 2:00:00 p.m.
(local time). The names of submitting proposers will be publicly read aloud at
this time in the Board Chambers at 500 Poplar View Parkway, Collierville,
Tennessee.
Proposal packages must be sealed and clearly marked on outside: RFP 2017-
001 – “Website Maintenance & Hosting Services”
The Town of Collierville reserves the right to reject any and all proposals,
accept proposals in part or whole, waive defects, informalities or minor irregularities
in proposals or proposal process and to make proposals awards, as
deemed, to be in its best interest.
The Town is not responsible for delays occasioned by the U.S. Postal Service
or any other means of delivery employed by the proposer. Similarly, the Town
is not responsible for, and will not open, any proposal responses that are
received later than the date and time stated above.
______________________________________________________________________
TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE
BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS
March 16, 2017 at 5 p.m.
Notice is hereby given that the Board of Zoning Appeals will meet on
Thursday, March 16, 2017 for a called meeting in the Board Chambers at
Town Hall, 500 Poplar View Parkway. At that time, consideration will be given
to the following:
The agenda is subject to change until formal approval by the Board
1 Call to order
2 Roll Call
3 Approval of Minutes
4 Approval of Agenda (additions/deletions)
4a A. Approval of February 16, 2017 Minutes
5 Approval of Consent Agenda
6 Formal Agenda
6.a A. BZA16-12 – Collierville Subdivision, Lot 82 – Request approval
of a Variance to allow an encroachment of an attached garage into the
required rear yard setback for a corner lot at the intersection of Walnut
Street and Poplar Avenue.
Applicant: Darryl Darnall
Property Owner: James Cox
Project Planner: Jaime W. Groce, AICP
7 Announcements
8 Adjournment
Sandi Robbins
Administrative Specialist
