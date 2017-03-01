Commission OKs 12-lot parcel in town’s Historic District

By Graham Sweeney

The town’s Historic District Commission has granted a “certificate of appropriateness” for a 12-lot subdivision on two jigsaw shaped parcels of land on the east side of Mount Pleasant Road between Natchez and Washington streets.

The Planning Commission will vote to rezone the property next Wednesday.

Issues like drainage, detention, infrastructure, sidewalk installation, easements, etc. will then be addressed.

The Homewood Place subdivision will add 11 additional lots to the parcels while maintaining the existing historic residence at 243 Natchez Street.

Commissioners also voted to demolish two “accessory structures” near the existing residence in the process. The structures, a garage and a “garden shack,” do not have any historic relevance.

Private alleys will be added for rear access to the new lots.

“The district,” said Nancy Boatwright, the primary project planner for the project, “with its irregular lot patterns and home sizes, rural roadways, southern architectural styles and lush lawns, represents a microcosm of small town life in the nineteenth and twentieth century’s in Western Tennessee.”

Applicant John McCarty with McCarty Granberry Engineering said the intent of the development is to “create a traditional neighborhood with rear load garages and/or carriage houses.”

He said four lots would front Washington Street, with three more lots on Mount Pleasant and four new lots, along with the existing structure, on Natchez Street.

Project architect Carson Looney with Looney Ricks Kiss said the 5-acre parcel is bordered by “iconic” streets.

“Everybody has had their eye on this property for a long time,” he said.

He said the “unique character” of each of the three streets fronting the property was taken into consideration when designing the homes, which are on lots that vary in size from 7,262 to 13,698 square feet. The historic home is on a 26,705-square-foot lot.

“They are three very different streets,” he said, “and we want to honor each of the them. We want to do what’s right on each street.”

He noted that the developers considered putting 15 lots on the land but that they ultimately “didn’t want to maximize the lots.”

Looney said that he didn’t envision “cookie cutter” houses for the lots.

“We didn’t want a military look,” he said, noting that the diverse streets have their own “spirit…more like jazz.”

Allen Mullen, who lives across the street on Mount Pleasant Road, addressed the Commissioners.

Noting that he wasn’t opposed to the development, he said the view from the front of his home will “look directly down the planned alley.”

“Which is a little unusual,” he said.

Doug Dickens shared a similar concern with the lots bordering the alley. He asked the Commission to “make sure that the purpose and intent of the development follows through to the end.”

“I’d like a commitment,” he said.

Dickens then praised the “creativity” of the development.

“I actually came to laud this,” he said, noting that he considered buying the parcels. “This is as good or better than anything I could have expected.”

Dickens asked if the large oak trees on the property would be saved. However, property owner Frank Fitzgerald said two large oak trees would have to be removed.

“We’re going to ask the Planning Commission for them to be removed,” he said. “They can’t be saved safely. Big specimen trees are hard to save. We will plant new trees.”