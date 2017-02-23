Collierville Legal Notice

TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE

Design Review Commission – 5:00 PM

Notice is hereby given that the Design Review Commission will meet on Thursday,

March 09, 2017, for a regular scheduled meeting.

At that time, consideration will be given to the following:

The agenda is subject to change until formal approval by the Board

1. Call to Order

2. Roll Call

3. Approval of Minutes: February 9, 2017

4. Approval of Agenda: (additions/deletions)

5. Approval of Consent Agenda

6. Formal Agenda

6.a

DRC16-29 – Washington Square, 162-194 Washington Street – Request approval of a Preliminary Site Plan for the redevelopment of 1.495 acres on the north side of Washington Street, east of N. Main Street.

Property Owner/Applicant: AMG GP (Allen Green)

Applicant’s Representative: Property Solutions (Mark Underwood)

Project Planner: R. Scott Henninger, PLA, AICP

7. Other Business

7.a. Development Activity Report

8. Adjournment

Shari Michael

Administrative Specialist, Sr.