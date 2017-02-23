Collierville Legal Notice

Posted on February 23, 2017.
TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE
Design Review Commission – 5:00 PM
Notice is hereby given that the Design Review Commission will meet on Thursday,
March 09, 2017, for a regular scheduled meeting.
At that time, consideration will be given to the following:
The agenda is subject to change until formal approval by the Board
1. Call to Order
2. Roll Call
3. Approval of Minutes: February 9, 2017
4. Approval of Agenda: (additions/deletions)
5. Approval of Consent Agenda
6. Formal Agenda
6.a
DRC16-29 – Washington Square, 162-194 Washington Street – Request approval of a Preliminary Site Plan for the redevelopment of 1.495 acres on the north side of Washington Street, east of N. Main Street.
Property Owner/Applicant: AMG GP (Allen Green)
Applicant’s Representative: Property Solutions (Mark Underwood)
Project Planner: R. Scott Henninger, PLA, AICP
7. Other Business
7.a. Development Activity Report
8. Adjournment
Shari Michael
Administrative Specialist, Sr.
