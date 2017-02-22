More than $30,000 in car show proceeds given to Collierville Education Foundation

PICTURED: From left are Charlie Shaw, Asst. Chief David Tillner, Terri O’Connor, Don Kitchens, Jeff Elsworth and Chuck Lesnick.

The Collierville Education Foundation has received a donation for $30,243. The funds come from last year’s Collierville Classic Car Show, which was hosted by the town’s police department.

Landers Ford, the event’s main sponsor, presented the check to CEF Board President Chuck Lesnick at the Feb. 13 Collierville Mayor and Board of Aldermen meeting.

Collierville Police Chief Larry Goodwin started the Classic Car Show in 2000.

Nine years later, CEF became the beneficiary of funds raised through the event, and the same year, Landers Ford became a sponsor.

Since then, the Classic Car Show has raised more than $200,000 for CEF.

“We are incredibly grateful for the Collierville Police Department and Landers Ford’s commitment to investing in our organization and local schools,” Lesnick said. “Without the support of organizations and businesses like these, we would not be able to provide Collierville teachers with grants that provide necessary educational opportunities for our children.”

Last year’s car show was organized by Assistant Collierville Police Chief David Tillner and CPD Special Event Coordinator Charles Shaw.

Terri O’Conner, member of the board of directors for CEF, has chaired the event since 2009. Their work with partner Landers Ford has made the event an anticipated community fundraiser.

The 2017 Classic Car Show will take place Sept. 9 at Central Church in Collierville. Admission is free to visitors. The event features various food and car vendors as well.

Funds donated to CEF are awarded to teachers in Collierville Municipal Schools through a grant program. On average, CEF awards $70,000 to $80,000 annually to public school teachers with more than $1 million in grants given out to date.

The grant application for 2017 will be posted online by July 1, 2017 for teachers to submit their proposals.

Collierville Education Foundation was founded in June 1996 and received its 501(c)(3) status as a non-profit in December 1997. With the primary purpose of championing educational excellence in the Collierville public schools, the foundation provides grants to teachers for educational enrichment through fundraising.

For more information on the foundation’s efforts or to learn how to become involved, visit www.colliervilleeducationfoundation.org.