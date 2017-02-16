Lady Dragons dominate Wooddale in first round of playoffs

The Collierville Lady Dragons zoomed to a 42-12 halftime lead and finished 87-20 in a dominant and even effort against Wooddale Wednesday night at home.

Lauren Taylor paced the Dragons with 20 points and Kyra Pryor had 16. Trinity Farmer and Jada Taylor combined for 25 points.

Collierville (16-10) will play Ridgeway on Friday in the second round of the district playoffs.

PICTURED: Destiny Amarfula gets a good look in the lane. She had 8 points in the game. (Photo by Kevin Lewter)