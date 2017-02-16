Collierville Chamber hosts Casino Royale

Posted on February 16, 2017.
Photos by Kevin Lewter
The Collierville Chamber of Commerce hosted the 2017 Fabulous Awards Gala on Saturday at TPC Southwind. The event had a Las Vegas theme. Attendees used “play chips” to play craps, blackjack, poker and roulette. There was also a silent auction, bourbon tasting and a wine pull. Live entertainment was provided by impersonators like Dean Martin, Frank Sinatra, Donny & Marie, Celine Dion Debbie Reynold and Elvis. After the games were played, Don Bassett was named the 2016 Person of the Year, New Day Children’s Theatre was named Non-Profit of the Year, My Town Movers was named Entrepreneur of the Year and The Spirit of Collierville Award went to John Green & Company Realtors. See more pictures on page 2. PICTURED: Herbie Krisle, executive director of Page Robbins Adult Day Care shows her blackjack hand.
Don Bassett’s family accepts the Person of the Year Award from James Lewellen, center, on his behalf.
The Spirit of Collierville Award went to John Green of John Green and Company Realty.
New Day Children’s Theatre was named the Non Profit of the Year.
My Town Movers was named the Entrepreneur of the Year.
Passing of the Gavel from Don Kitchens, right, to Glen Herald.
