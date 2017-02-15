Collierville Legal Notices

Historic District Commission – 5:00 PM

Notice is hereby given that the Historic District Commission will meet on Thursday, February 23, 2017 for a regular meeting in the Board Chambers . At that time, consideration will be given to the following:

The agenda is subject to change until formal approval by the Board

1 Call to order

2 Roll Call

3 Approval of Minutes

3.a Approval of January 26, 2017 Minutes

4 Approval of Agenda (additions/deletions)

5 Approval of Consent Agenda

5.a HDC17-04 – 74 – 78 N. Main Street (The Highlander) – Request for a Certificate of Appropriateness for Exterior Alterations to a Nonresidential Structure related to new fabric awnings and the color of new paint on existing painted brick. Design Professional: Michael Walker Applicant: Alan Mullen Property Owner: Chad Kelsey Town of Collierville Project Planner: Jaime W. Groce, AICP 5.b HDC17-03– 189 E. Poplar (Stratton Heights Subdivision, Lot 3) – Request for a Certificate of Appropriateness for Fencing Applicant/Property Owner: Steve Madden Town of Collierville Project Planner: Jaime W. Groce, AICP

6 Formal Agenda

6.a HDC 17-01 – 258 S. Center Street – Request for a Certificate of Appropriateness for Fencing Property Owners/Applicants: Caroline & Steven Dowdie Project Planner: Matthew Wilkinson 6.b HDC 16-46 – 121 West Poplar Ave (Collierville SD, Lot 82) – Request for a Certificate of Appropriateness for new residential construction Applicant: Darryl Darnall Property Owner: James Cox Project Planner: R. Scott Henninger, PLA, AICP 6.c HDC 17-02 – Homewood Place SD – Request for a Certificate of Appropriateness for a 12-lot residential subdivision on 5.01 acres located on the east side of Mt. Pleasant Road between Natchez Street and Washington Street Applicant: McCarty Granberry Engineering (John McCarty) Property Owner: Homewood Place Partners (Frank Fitzgerald) Project Planner: Nancy J. Boatwright, AICP 6.d HDC 17-05 – 437 College Street – Request for a Certificate of Appropriateness for Fencing Applicants/Property Owners: Wright & Cindy Cox Project Planner: Nancy J. Boatwright, AICP

7 Other Business

8 Adjournment

Planning Commission – 6:00 PM

Notice is hereby given that the Planning Commission will meet on Thursday, March 02, 2017 for a regular meeting in the Board Chambers. At that time, consideration will be given to the following:

1 Call to order

2 Pledge of Allegiance

3 Roll Call

4 Approval of Minutes

5 Approval of Agenda Additions/deletions

6 Approval of Consent Agenda

6.a PC16-59 – Price Farm Planned Development Area 8, Phase 6 – Request approval of a Final Subdivision Plat for 2 non-residential lots on 10.75 acres located on the north side of Collierville Road, east of Houston Levee Road. Property Owners: Southern Hospitality LLC (Milton Grant) W.T. Price LP (Les Binkley) Applicant: Renaissance Group, Inc. (Wesley Wooldridge, P.E.) Project Planner: Nancy J. Boatwright, AICP

7 Formal Agenda

7.a PC16-57 – Washington Square, 162-194 Washington Street – Request approval of a Preliminary Site Plan for the redevelopment of 1.495 acres on the north side of Washington Street, east of N. Main Street. Property Owner/Applicant: AMG GP (Allen Green) Applicant’s Representative: Property Solutions (Mark Underwood) Project Planner: R. Scott Henninger, PLA, AICP 7.b PC17-02 – Resolution 2017-B – (Public Hearing) – Request approval of an amendment to the Collierville 2040 Land Use Plan related to the change in the applicable place type, permitted uses, and maximum gross residential density, for a portion of what is currently Area C-2 of the Wolf River Ranch Planned Development. Property Owner: Halle Investment Company (David Halle) Applicant: Dalhoff Thomas Design Studio (Bob Dalhoff) Project Planner: Nancy J. Boatwright, AICP 7.c PC17-04 – Ordinance 2017-01– (Public Hearing) – Request the rezoning of 7.57 acres, located near the southwest corner of Byhalia Road and Wolf River Boulevard, from R-1 Low Density Residential to R-3A High Density Residential. Applicant: Dalhoff Thomas Design Studio (Bob Dalhoff) Property Owner: Halle Investment Company (David Halle) Project Planner: Nancy J. Boatwright, AICP 7.d PC17-05 – Resolution 2017-05 – (Public Hearing) – Request approval of an amendment to the Wolf River Ranch Planned Development Outline Plan to create Areas C-3 and C-4, to permit Area C-3 to develop with commercial and office uses as allowed in the SCC Shopping Center Commercial District, to permit Area C-4 to develop with residential uses as allowed in the R-3A High Density Residential District, and other associated amendments. Applicant: Dalhoff Thomas Design Studio (Bob Dalhoff) Property Owner: Halle Land Partnership (David Halle) Project Planner: Nancy J. Boatwright, AICP 7.e PC17-06 – Homewood Place Subdivision – Request review of a Sketch Plat for a 12-lot single family subdivision at the southeast corner of Mt. Pleasant Road and Natchez Street. Property Owner: Homewood Place Partners (Frank Fitzgerald & William B. Yancy) Applicant: McCarty Granberry Engineering (John McCarty) Project Planner: Nancy J. Boatwright, AICP 7.f PC17-07 – Ordinance 2017-04– (Public Hearing) – Request the rezoning of 5.01 acres, located at the southeast corner of Mt. Pleasant Road and Natchez Street, from R-1 Low Density Residential to TN Traditional Neighborhood. Property Owner: Homewood Place Partners (Frank Fitzgerald & William B. Yancy) Applicant: McCarty Granberry Engineering (John McCarty) Project Planner: Nancy J. Boatwright, AICP 7.g PC 17-08 – Ordinance 2017-05 – (Public Hearing) – Request the rezoning of .63 acres known as 151 N. Main Street, located on the west side of North Main Street south of Poplar Avenue, from MPO Medical-Professional Office to CB Central Business Property Owner: William M. Smith, DDS Applicant: Walker Arch, LLC (Michael Walker) Project Planner: Matthew Wilkinson 7.h PC17-01 – Resolution 2017-A – (Public Hearing) – A Resolution of the Planning Commission of the Town of Collierville to amend the Collierville 2040 Land Use Plan, the official general plan for the Physical Development of the Municipality and its Urban Growth area, to amended the applicable Place Types Map and Maximum Gross Residential Density Map for certain properties, amend the Suburban Neighborhood Place Type policies, and create a residential lot size transition policy and glossary in the appendix. Applicant: Town of Collierville Project Planner: Jaime W. Groce, AICP

8 Other Business

8.a Overview of active development applications (as of the end of February 2017 using the interactive Development Activity map in the Town’s Map Gallery. The more detailed report (spreadsheet) of active development applications is available online.

9 Adjournment