Site plan approved for future hotel

After debating whether to permit signage on four sides of a future hotel, the town’s Planning Commission unanimously passed the prelimenary site plan for The Fairfield Inn and Suites.

Commissioners noted that signage is traditionally only permitted on two sides of a business but made an exception for the four-story, 55,789-square-foot Marriott hotel primarily because of its height.

Commissioner Cheri Kilmurray asked, “If a two-story building were to be built on this site (signage on four sides) wouldn’t be allowed?”

“That’s right,” said Alderman John Worley.

The hotel is planned for construction on the north side of Collierville Road, east of Houston Levee Road.

The developers also own the nearby Courtyard Marriott.

The 110-room hotel will be north of Carriage Crossing and feature an exterior swimming pool to the west.

Wesley Wooldridge, a civil engineer with Renaissance Group, said the hotel’s signage is necessary to attract travelers from Highway 385.

“It is very important to traffic that is traveling down 385 to be encouraged to stop and stay in Collierville,” he said. “And with this in mind the signage is very important.”

Commissioner Mike Tebbe initially expressed concern over the signage.

“I hate to set a precedent,” he noted.

However, he agreed that an exception could be made due to the nearly 50-foot elevation of the building.

Assistant Town Planner Nancy Boatwright said the hotel would not drive improvements to Collierville Road.

Wooldridge said Collierville Road has “very light traffic and will easily handle the traffic generated by a 110-guest room hotel and not have a detrimental impact on any traffic flow in the area.”

The project will go before the Board of Mayor and Aldermen on Feb. 27.