Signing Day

Photo by Ruth Goodman

Student athletes joined together last week to sign Letters of Intent to attend college this fall. Lauren Lannan signed to play soccer at Flagler.

Elisabeth Chesek signed a soccer scholarship with Lincoln Memorial University.

Elijah Holcomb will play football at Hendrix College.

John Hassell, Alex Smith and Tyler Garvey signed Letters of Intent to play football University of Memphis.

PICTURED: Head Football Coach Mike O’Neill addresses those in attendance.