CPD officers enjoy ‘super’ Cop Stop

It was Super Bowl Sunday and cheering could be heard from outside the Grimm family home. The group was watching the game, however, the cheers weren’t for the players – they were for the Collierville Police Officers who just arrived at the evening Cop Stop.

Cop Stop allows residents to join together and share a meal with the officers who patrol Collierville neighborhoods. More importantly, it is an opportunity for neighbors and officers to sit down together for an evening of fellowship.

Matt and Paige Grimm started the program in Collierville in 2015, and have since hosted a dinner every other Sunday. This year was their first Cop Stop on Super Bowl Sunday.

“We watched the National Football Championship together a few weeks ago, and it gave us the idea to host a Cop Stop Super Bowl party,” said Paige. “We usually host a Super Bowl party anyway, and since we knew the officers would be working, it just made sense.”

The Grimms had family, friends and children over with a spread of traditional Super Bowl party food. As Collierville Police Officers arrived, they were invited to fix a plate and sit down and enjoy a few minutes of the game before returning to patrol. A rotation of officers dropping by the Cop Stop continued for the next couple of hours.

“The Grimms have become like a second family,” said Lt. Ken Rowlett. “When we come here, it’s like coming home.”

While the Grimms host a standing Cop Stop dinner, other meal times are available for Collierville residents to host as well. Every Friday night there are Cop Stops at various locations throughout Collierville, and occasionally volunteers have hosted a breakfast or lunch offered for officers who work a different shift.