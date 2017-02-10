Collierville Police Reports

Arrests

• Zahra Arif (suspect), 1700 block of Poplar Ave., Collierville, charged with shoplifting (Walmart).

• Courtney I. Eafen (suspect), 600 block of Hawks Peaks Road, Collierville, charged with possession of a controlled substance (marijuana).

• Caroline M. French (suspect), 500 block of Fossil Place, Collierville, charged with driving under the influence.

• Jonathan R. Howell (suspect), 300 block of Dove Valley Road, Collierville, charged with possession of a controlled substance (marijuana).

• Coresia V. Berry (suspect), 000 block of Honeysuckle Way Drive, Grand Junction, Tenn., charged with possession of a controlled substance (marijuana).

• Bobbie J. Benard (suspect), 2900 block of Boxelder Drive, Adamsville, Tenn., charged with shoplifting (Walmart).

• Danette A. Moody (suspect), 1600 block of Waverly Ave., Memphis, charged with driving under the influence and possession of a controlled substance (marijuana).

• Maurice A. Funderburg (suspect), 7700 block of Nash Drive, Memphis, charged with possession of a controlled substance (marijuana).

• John R. Parrish (suspect), 1600 block of Grafton Cove, Collierville, charged with driving under the influence.

• Kimberly L. Taylor (suspect), Collierville, charged with shoplifting (Target) and possession of a controlled substance (Oxycodone).

• Stiven R. Vilches (suspect), 3400 block of Powell Ave., Memphis, charged with possession of a controlled substance (marijuana).

• William S. Gordy (suspect), 300 block of Ramport Street, Collierville, charged with driving under the influence.

• Devin R. Jensen (suspect), 3800 Bowmar Cove, Memphis, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• James B. Parks (suspect), 1700 block of Pocahontas Road, Pocahontas, Tenn. charged with shoplifting (Dillards).

• Justin D. Harris (suspect), 8200 block of Sturbridge Way, Cordova, charged with possession of a controlled substance (marijuana).

• Sarah H. Mims (suspect), 800 block of Waterford Place, Southaven, Miss., charged with shoplifting (Walmart).

• Katerina M. Walthall (suspect), 1100 block of Margaret Road, Memphis, charged with shoplifting (Walmart).

• Corsica M. Jeffries (suspect), 1000 block of Lewis Street, Memphis, charged with shoplifting (Dillards).

• Zykaii J. Ruben (suspect), 200 block of W. Street Street, Collierville, charged with shoplifting (Kohl’s).

• April M. Mask (suspect), 1400 block of Highway 57, Moscow, Tenn., charged with shoplifting (Walmart).

• Landon C. Reed (suspect), 3100 Spottswood Ave., Memphis, charged with shoplifting (Dillards).

• Katrina A. Myers (suspect), 2400 block of Halle Parkway, Collierville, charged with driving under the influence.

• Audrey L. McGuire (suspect), 1800 block of S. Dexter Chase Circle, Cordova, charged with possession of a controlled substance (marijuana).

• Untrinessica P. Jackson (suspect), 200 block of Lacroix Drive, Collierville, charged with shoplifting (Walmart).

• Frank C. Nelson (suspect), 2500 block of Berryhill Road, Cordova, charged with shoplifting (Kroger).

• Waren A. Anderson (suspect), 100 block of Dewitt, Rossville, charged with possession of a controlled substance (marijuana) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Christopher E. Clark (suspect), 7200 block of Lamesa Lane, Bartlett, charged with possession of a controlled substance (marijuana).

• Levi S. Willmarth (suspect), 1000 block of Quinn Road, Collierville, charged with vandalism.

• Alderis A. Morrow (suspect), 1900 block of McCullough, Tupelo, Miss., charged with possession of a controlled substance (marijuana).

• Anna R. Weatherington (suspect), 2500 block of Chumley Drive, Memphis, charged with possession of a controlled substance (marijuana) and counterfeiting.

• Anthony T. Clifton (suspect), 300 block of Cynthia Place, Drive, Memphis, charged with shoplifting (Dillards).

• Brennen A. Ferguson (suspect), 200 block of Washington, Collierville, charged with possession of a controlled substance (marijuana) and loitering.

Incidents

• Toys and a television were stolen from Target.

• Nearly $1,000 of merchandise was stolen from Tractor Supply Company.

• A license plate was stolen from a motorcycle.