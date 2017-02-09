TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE

PUBLIC NOTICE

PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREWITH GIVEN THAT the Town of Collierville

Comprehensive Annual Financial Report for the Year Ending June 30, 2016 has

been completed. A copy is available for public inspection at the Lucius E.

Burch, Jr. & Mrs. Elsie C. Burch Library (the Collierville Library). The 2016

Financial Report (CAFR) can also be found online on the Town website

(www.collierville.com) under the Finance Department.

Lynn Carmack

Town Clerk