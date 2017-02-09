Posted on February 9, 2017.
TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE
PUBLIC NOTICE
PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREWITH GIVEN THAT the Town of Collierville
Comprehensive Annual Financial Report for the Year Ending June 30, 2016 has
been completed. A copy is available for public inspection at the Lucius E.
Burch, Jr. & Mrs. Elsie C. Burch Library (the Collierville Library). The 2016
Financial Report (CAFR) can also be found online on the Town website
(www.collierville.com) under the Finance Department.
Lynn Carmack
Town Clerk
