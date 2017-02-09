TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE

PUBLIC NOTICE

PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREWITH GIVEN THAT the Board of Mayor and Aldermen for the Town of Collierville will meet on Monday, February 27, 2017, at 6:00 p.m. in the Board Chambers at Town Hall, 500 Poplar View Parkway, to consider the following:

* Resolution 2016-46 (Public Hearing), a resolution approving eminent domain proceedings as to property (a portion of Tract 42 – 220 Center Street) required for Center Connect ROW improvement project.

* Resolution 2017-09 (Public Hearing), a resolution approving eminent domain proceedings as to property (a portion of Tract 37 – 380 Center Street) required for Center Connect ROW improvement.

* Resolution 2017-10 (Public Hearing), a resolution approving eminent domain proceedings as to property (a portion of Tract 36 – 390 Center Street) required for Center Connect ROW improvement.

* Resolution 2017-11 (Public Hearing), a resolution approving eminent domain proceedings as to property (a portion of Tract 26 – 433 Center Street) required for Center Connect ROW improvement.

* Resolution 2017-12 (Public Hearing), a resolution approving eminent domain proceedings as to property (a portion of Tract 13 – 500 Center Street) required for Center Connect ROW improvement.

* Resolution 2017-13 (Public Hearing), a resolution approving eminent domain proceedings as to property (a portion of Tract 15 – 490 Center Street) required for Center Connect ROW improvement.

* Resolution 2017-14 (Public Hearing), a resolution approving eminent domain proceedings as to property (a portion of Tract 25 – 438 Center Street) required for Center Connect ROW improvement.

Copies of the Resolutions are available for review at Town Hall during regular business hours. All persons wishing to comment on the proposed Resolutions should be present. Written comments will also be accepted.

Shari Michael

Administrative Specialist, Sr.