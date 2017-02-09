Posted on February 9, 2017.
TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE
PUBLIC NOTICE
PUBLIC NOTICE is herewith given that the Beer Board will meet on Tuesday, February 21, 2017, at 6:00 p.m. for a regular meeting in the Board Chambers at Town Hall, 500 Poplar View Parkway, to consider the following:
1. Class II – Off-Premises Permit:
A. TN Management Group, LLC d/b/a Ballard Food Mart located at 1990 W. Poplar Ave.
2. Class III – On-and-Off Premises Permit:
A. On Tap Growlers located at 910-1 W. Poplar Ave.
All meetings of the Collierville Beer Board are open to the public.
Lynn Carmack
Town Clerk
