TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE

PUBLIC NOTICE

PUBLIC NOTICE is herewith given that the Beer Board will meet on Tuesday, February 21, 2017, at 6:00 p.m. for a regular meeting in the Board Chambers at Town Hall, 500 Poplar View Parkway, to consider the following:

1. Class II – Off-Premises Permit:

A. TN Management Group, LLC d/b/a Ballard Food Mart located at 1990 W. Poplar Ave.

2. Class III – On-and-Off Premises Permit:

A. On Tap Growlers located at 910-1 W. Poplar Ave.

All meetings of the Collierville Beer Board are open to the public.

Lynn Carmack

Town Clerk