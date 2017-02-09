TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE

PUBLIC NOTICE

PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREWITH GIVEN THAT the Board of Mayor and Aldermen for the Town of Collierville will meet on Monday, February 27, 2017, at 6:00 p.m. in the Board Chambers at Town Hall, 500 Poplar View Parkway, to consider the following:

Resolution 2017-01 (Public Hearing) – Price Farm Planned Development – Request approval of an Amendment to the Planned Development to Establish a Sign Policy for Areas 7 & 8; Add a Modified Collierville Road Streetscape Plate for Area 8; and Modify the Requirement to Improve Collierville Road at Area 8.

Copies of the Resolution are available for review at Town Hall during regular business hours. All persons wishing to comment on the proposed Resolution should be present. Written comments will also be accepted.

Shari Michael

Administrative Specialist, Sr.