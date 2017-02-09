Posted on February 9, 2017.
TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
Separate sealed BIDS will be accepted by the Town of Collierville
(“TOWN”) at the office of the DIRECTOR OF GENERAL SERVICES at 500
Poplar View Parkway, Collierville, Tennessee until 2:00:00 p.m., Local Time,
on March 8, 2017, and then at said office publicly opened and read aloud for
the construction of:
Project
The Project is briefly described as follows: TC2016-48, Vehicle
Maintenance Parts Storage Addition
Copies of the CONTRACT DOCUMENTS and Drawings and
Specifications may be examined and obtained at the following location(s):
Town of Collierville – Owner
Director of General Services
500 Poplar View Parkway
Collierville, Tennessee 38017
Examined Only at: Builder’s Exchange
642 S. Cooper Street
Memphis, Tennessee 38104
Each BID must be submitted on forms provided in the BID PACKET DOCUMENTS
provided and either accompanied by a BID BOND, properly executed
on the form provided, or a Certified or Cashier’s check drawn on a
National or Tennessee Bank or a Letter of Credit, properly executed, in the
amount of five percent (5%) of the TOTAL BID PRICE and payable to the
TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE.
For construction PROJECTS, the Bidder’s license number, its expiration
date, and that part of the classification applying to the BID, together with certain
information regarding SUBCONTRACTORS, must appear on the envelope
containing the BID, otherwise the BID shall not be opened or considered.
For additional details on this requirement, see the attached document headed
“INFORMATION FOR BIDDERS” (Document C). The successful BIDDER
shall be prohibited from discriminating against any individual due to the individual’s
race, creed, color, national origin, age, sex, disability, religion, or any
other protected class under applicable law.
Complete Bid Packages are available from the TOWN Purchasing Division,
500 Poplar View Parkway, Collierville, TN 38017, Monday through Friday, 8
a.m. to 5 p.m.; by fax request at 901-457-2258; or by email request at tocpurchasing@ci.collierville.tn.us.
The following information must be included in
the request for a copy of any bid: *Vendor Number, Contact Name, Company
Name and Address, Telephone and Fax Number, Bid Number, and Bid Due
Date.
Please Note: As a part of doing business with the TOWN, each individual,
company or organization is required to obtain a Vendor Number to reference
when requesting a copy of any BID. The Vendor will also be required to reference
its Vendor Number on the BID RESPONSE FORM.
*The Vendor Number may be obtained by accessing the TOWN’s vendor registration
site and registering as a TOWN vendor at http://tocpurchasing.collierville.com/bso.
If you have any questions regarding the Vendor Number,
please call the TOWN Purchasing Division at (901) 457-2253.
The TOWN may, in its sole discretion, waive any informalities or minor
irregularities. The Board of Mayor and Aldermen of the TOWN is the final
authority and shall have the right to reject any single BID or all BIDS submitted.
Director of General Services
Town of Collierville, Tennessee
