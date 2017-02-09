TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Separate sealed BIDS will be accepted by the Town of Collierville

(“TOWN”) at the office of the DIRECTOR OF GENERAL SERVICES at 500

Poplar View Parkway, Collierville, Tennessee until 2:00:00 p.m., Local Time,

on March 8, 2017, and then at said office publicly opened and read aloud for

the construction of:

Project

The Project is briefly described as follows: TC2016-48, Vehicle

Maintenance Parts Storage Addition

Copies of the CONTRACT DOCUMENTS and Drawings and

Specifications may be examined and obtained at the following location(s):

Town of Collierville – Owner

Director of General Services

500 Poplar View Parkway

Collierville, Tennessee 38017

Examined Only at: Builder’s Exchange

642 S. Cooper Street

Memphis, Tennessee 38104

Each BID must be submitted on forms provided in the BID PACKET DOCUMENTS

provided and either accompanied by a BID BOND, properly executed

on the form provided, or a Certified or Cashier’s check drawn on a

National or Tennessee Bank or a Letter of Credit, properly executed, in the

amount of five percent (5%) of the TOTAL BID PRICE and payable to the

TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE.

For construction PROJECTS, the Bidder’s license number, its expiration

date, and that part of the classification applying to the BID, together with certain

information regarding SUBCONTRACTORS, must appear on the envelope

containing the BID, otherwise the BID shall not be opened or considered.

For additional details on this requirement, see the attached document headed

“INFORMATION FOR BIDDERS” (Document C). The successful BIDDER

shall be prohibited from discriminating against any individual due to the individual’s

race, creed, color, national origin, age, sex, disability, religion, or any

other protected class under applicable law.

Complete Bid Packages are available from the TOWN Purchasing Division,

500 Poplar View Parkway, Collierville, TN 38017, Monday through Friday, 8

a.m. to 5 p.m.; by fax request at 901-457-2258; or by email request at tocpurchasing@ci.collierville.tn.us.

The following information must be included in

the request for a copy of any bid: *Vendor Number, Contact Name, Company

Name and Address, Telephone and Fax Number, Bid Number, and Bid Due

Date.

Please Note: As a part of doing business with the TOWN, each individual,

company or organization is required to obtain a Vendor Number to reference

when requesting a copy of any BID. The Vendor will also be required to reference

its Vendor Number on the BID RESPONSE FORM.

*The Vendor Number may be obtained by accessing the TOWN’s vendor registration

site and registering as a TOWN vendor at http://tocpurchasing.collierville.com/bso.

If you have any questions regarding the Vendor Number,

please call the TOWN Purchasing Division at (901) 457-2253.

The TOWN may, in its sole discretion, waive any informalities or minor

irregularities. The Board of Mayor and Aldermen of the TOWN is the final

authority and shall have the right to reject any single BID or all BIDS submitted.

Director of General Services

Town of Collierville, Tennessee