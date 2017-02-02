Reward offered for information on Collierville ‘vandul’



Collierville Crime Stoppers is now offering a $500 reward for information that leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for the vandalisms to Collierville High School, Collierville Middle School, Collierville Elementary School and Hart Properties.

Information can be reported anonymously.

If anyone has information, please call the Collierville Police Criminal Investigations Division at (901) 457-2520, the Collierville Crime Stoppers at (901) 457-CASH (2274) or submit an anonymous tip via text message to the Collierville Police Department, text CPDTIP and your tip to 847411 (tip411).

