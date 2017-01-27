Police seek information regarding Collierville package thief

The individual pictured is responsible for the theft of a package from the doorstep of a residence in Collierville on Thursday.

If you have any information on this individual, contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 457-2520.

Please take steps to have your packages retrieved from your doorstep when they are delivered.

Consider asking a trusted neighbor to pick the item up, track its shipping progress online or have it sent to the address of a family member or your place of business.