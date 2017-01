Photo by Kevin Lewter

After taking a 17-10 halftime lead Friday night on the road against Collierville, the Germantown Lady Red Devils fell apart in the second half as the Lady Dragons used a 21-11 run to get the 31-28 win.

Collierville’s Kyra Pryor paced all players with 11 points. Germantown was led by Carria Smith’s 7 points.

The Lady Dragons will host Houston this Friday.

PICTURED: Pryor blows by Lady Red Devil Destinee Manning.