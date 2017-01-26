Collierville Police Reports

Arrests

– Anthony P. Smith (suspect), 300 block of Park Hill Road, Collierville, charged with driving under the influence.

– Alexis N. Fernandez-Tate (suspect), 6700 block of Hickory Jack Ave., Memphis, charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving and possession of a controlled substance (marijuana).

– DeAngelo D. Brooks (suspect), 7000 block of Shadow Oaks Drive, Memphis, charged with minor in possession of alcohol, possession of a controlled substance (marijuana) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

– Justin S. McDaniel (suspect), 9600 block of Highway 57, Rossville, charged with possession of a controlled substance (marijuana) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

– Heath S. Remmert Jr. (suspect), 200 block of Strong Drive, Collierville, charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

– Malcolm J. Wright (suspect), 400 block of Starlight Drive, Collierville, charged with possession of a controlled substance (marijuana).

– Kenneth E. Carpenter (suspect), 600 block of Wheatley Cove, Collierville, charged with driving under the influence.

– Trisha L. Cummings (suspect), 300 block of Williford, Memphis, charged with shoplifting (Academy Sports).

– Brooke N. Beckett (suspect), 6200 Black Hawk Cove, Olive Branch, Miss., charged with shoplifting (Dillards).

– Brodrick Webb (suspect), 3800 block of Bryson Cove, Memphis, charged with driver’s license violation and failure to appear.

– Jacara M. Watkins (suspect), 3600 block of Fiat Cove, Memphis, charged with possession of a controlled substance (marijuana).

– Traci N. Willingham (suspect), 3300 block of Duncan Williams Road, Memphis, charged with shoplifting (Macy’s).

– Brittany A. Rayford (suspect), 9200 block of N. Fairmont Circle, Collierville, charged with possession of controlled substances (cocaine, marijuana and Xanax).

– Elizabeth M. Grisanti (suspect), 4900 block of Treadway Road, Hernando, Miss., charged with shoplifting (Target), possession of controlled substances (methamphetamine, Adderall, Bunavail), possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver (Xanax).

– Billy G. Davis (suspect), 7300 block of Center Hill Road, Olive Branch, Miss., charged with driving under the influence.

– Delesa T. Herron (suspect), 7100 block of East Craft Road, Hernando, Miss., charged with shoplifting (Kohl’s).

– Xavious A. Spencer (suspect), 200 block of Seven Pines Drive, Collierville, charged with possession of a controlled substance (marijuana) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

– William B. Nicholls (suspect), 9800 block of N. Houston Oak Drive, Germantown, charged with possession of a controlled substance (marijuana).

– Tyler M. Clem (suspect), 10200 block of Scott Gate Court, Charlotte, N.C., charged with driving under the influence.

– Alexandria Miller (suspect), 400 block of Oakhurst Ave., Clarksdale, Miss., charged with shoplifting (The Buckle).

– Jeremy K. White (suspect), 1200 block of Springdale Street, Memphis, charged with possession of controlled substances (marijuana and Oxycodone). Suspect was an inmate at Collierville Jail when substances were found.

– Juwan D. Hill (suspect), 200 block of W. South Street, Collierville, charged with possession of a controlled substance (marijuana).

Incidents

– A bag containing credit cards and other items was stolen from two women at H&M.

– A woman’s wallet was stolen from Macy’s after checkout.

– A purse was stolen from the rear seat of a car while the vehicle parked at Johnson Park.

– A black male loaded several items valued at $200 stolen from Kroger into the trunk of a Mercury Sable.

– A truck was vandalized on the 600 block of Fox Chase Cove.

– Items were taken from an unlocked vehicle on the 600 block of Royal Crown.

– Unlocked vehicles were burglarized on the 500 block of Fox Chase Cove.

– Unlocked vehicles were burglarized on the 600 block of Fox Chase Cove.

– Suspect tried to gain entry into a cargo trailer on the 1600 block of Horseshoe Bend Trail.

– A leaf blower, miter saw and skill saw were stolen from the 200 block of Natchez.

– Unlocked vehicles were burglarized on the 400 block of Ginny Lane.

– Two watches were stolen from Dillards.

– Items were stolen from the Finish Line.

– Medication was stolen from the 200 block of Songbird.

– A Green & Sons Storage landscape trailer was stolen from the 300 block of Sycamore Road.

– Five black females stole hair extensions from the Beauty and Wig Store on W. Poplar Ave.

– Tools were stolen from a carport on the 100 block of Sycamore Road.