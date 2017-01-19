Volunteers complete nearly 9,000 hours of police work

Last year, the Collierville Special Citizen Volunteer Patrol completed 8,880 hours of volunteer work for the Collierville Police Department.

These hours equate to the full-time salary of approximately 4.3 police officers for the year.

The Special Citizen Volunteer Patrol provides support to Collierville Police at town events by directing traffic, providing vacation checks for citizens, and assisting in other duties allowing commissioned officers to concentrate on patrol.

The 2016 Special Citizen Volunteer Patrol Unit is pictured above outside of the Collierville Police Station.