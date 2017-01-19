Town OKs Landers Ford expansion

Landers Ford in Collierville has been given the green light to expand its site for more inventory display.

The Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved a conditional use permit for expansion at the dealership during their regularly scheduled meeting.

The existing dealership, located at the busy corner of W. Poplar Ave. and S. Houston Levee Road, is currently on 9.3 acres. The expansion will be 2.5 acres.

A conditional use is a use that would not be appropriate generally or without restriction throughout the zoning district unless it is deemed to “promote public health, safety, welfare, morals, order, comfort, convenience, appearance, prosperity or general welfare.”

Inventory, customer and employee parking on Poplar Ave. and Houston Levee will still be prohibited.

The expansion will be located to the northeast of the existing dealership.

The site was developed as a dealership in 1985. The property was annexed by Collierville in 1987.

According to Nancy Boatwright, project planner, the new inventory parking lot will not comply with all of the special conditions for auto dealerships. However, a variance requiring a berm along the side and rear yards was approved last year by the town’s Board of Zoning Appeals.