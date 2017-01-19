Lady Dragons cruise past Wooddale

The Collierville Lady Dragons crushed Wooddale 62-27 Friday night and picked up their 10th win of the season.

Collierville jumped out to a 31-14 halftime lead and cruised in the second half.

Kyra Pryor paced everyone with 17 points and Jada Taylor chipped in 14 points.

Collierville will host Germantown this Friday. The Lady Red Devils are coming off of a 30-point loss to Houston.

PICTURED: Junior point guard Alexis Taylor breaks a press and dribbles down court.