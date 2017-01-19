Dragons prepare to host Germantown

The Collierville Dragons fell 48-47 to Kirby Tuesday night and are preparing to host Germantown this Friday night.

Senior guard Tay Morris had 15 points and junior Jalen Lynn chipped in 14 points in the loss.

With the score tied 9-9 after the first quarter, Kirby jumped ahead with a 17-13 run before halftime. The Dragons answered with a 17-13 run in the third quarter to tie the contest. However, senior guard Darius Carter helped pace the Cougars past Collierville.

Kirby is 10-5 on the season.

Collierville is 10-6 and preparing to host Germantown, which is coming off of a loss to Ridgeway and a 46-43 heart breaker against Houston.