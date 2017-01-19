Categorized | News, Sports

Dragons prepare to host Germantown

Posted on January 19, 2017.

Photo by Kevin Lewter The Collierville Dragons used an early 15-6 run to absorb a late run from Wooddale and get a 47-45 win, their 10th of the season. Tay Morris and Jalen Lynn scored 22 points for the Dragons. Collierville will start a 5-game homestand this Friday against Germantown. They then host rival Houston on Jan. 27. PICTURED: Jordan Channels soars through the air for two of his eight points.

The Collierville Dragons fell 48-47 to Kirby Tuesday night and are preparing to host Germantown this Friday night.

Senior guard Tay Morris had 15 points and junior Jalen Lynn chipped in 14 points in the loss.

With the score tied 9-9 after the first quarter, Kirby jumped ahead with a 17-13 run before halftime. The Dragons answered with a 17-13 run in the third quarter to tie the contest. However, senior guard Darius Carter helped pace the Cougars past Collierville.

Kirby is 10-5 on the season.

Collierville is 10-6 and preparing to host Germantown, which is coming off of a loss to Ridgeway and a 46-43 heart breaker against Houston.

Photo by Kevin Lewter
