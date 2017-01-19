Cookie Convention

Girl Scouts from around the Mid-South came to their Memphis Leadership Center Saturday for the Girl Scout Cookie Kickoff.

Events included a scavenger hunt for posted safety tips, crafts, viewing of cookie sale prizes they could win and other fun activities.

The center is at 717 S. White Station Road.

In the Mid-South, Girl Scouts will be taking pre-orders through Jan. 27, and booth sales in front of area stores will be on weekends Feb. 24-March 19.

Girl Scout Anneke Van Wijk spoke of her sales experience.

“People always say, ‘We’ve already bought cookies.’ And I say, ‘Why don’t you want to buy more?’”

PICTURED: From left, Bella Stephenson, 11, and Anneke van Wijk, 11, make necklaces at their first stop for the Cookie Kickoff. Both are from Troop 13288 in Collierville.