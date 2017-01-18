Town exceeds 1,000 home sales for fourth consecutive year

Home sales for 2016 have been tallied and Collierville finished the year strong, with 1,197 sales recorded by the Memphis Area Association of Realtors.

Numbers released last week indicate that the town saw a three tenths of a percent increase in sales over 2015, when 1,193 sales were reported.

This is the fourth consecutive year that the town has had more than 1,000 sales in a 12-month span.

“It was a strong year,” said new MAAR President Tommie Criswell. “With (Mid-South) sales up 10 percent over 2015, there is momentum as we start 2017.”

At $312,500, the median sales price in Collierville was up 8 percent on the year. New home sales were also up 23 percent, with a whopping 129 recorded last year.

With MAAR data going back to 2009, sales haven’t been higher in Collierville for at least seven years. During that period of time, the town has seen 7,819 sales.

The town finished 2016 strong, recording 91 sales in December, including 14 new sales.

Sales were also up in neighboring Germantown last year, with 932 recorded.

Germantown had a lofty median sales price of $318,000 last month, the highest in Shelby County by at least $22,000. Collierville came in second at $296,000.

Sales in Cordova were up 9 percent last year, with 2,395 recorded for a median sales price of $144,900. Nearly 130 new home sales were also reported.

Among Shelby County’s suburban communities, Bartlett finished the year with the most sales at 1,328.