The Collierville Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting last week for Faded Cuts for Men at 348 New Byhalia Road, No. 9. For more information, call (901) 288-3274. PICTURED: Nikki Yancey, Cory Yancey, Brittiny Street, Cheri Tillner, Liz Deely, Melinda Street and Danny Street.

