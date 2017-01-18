Progress made to create commercial, professional lots at Poplar and Bray Station Road

The Collierville Planning Commission has approved the preliminary stages for the creation of three commercial lots and two medical professional office lots at the northwest corner of W. Poplar Ave. and Bray Station Road.

Commissioners unanimously approved the preliminary subdivision plat for phase two of the Cartwright Place Business Center on 22 acres earlier this month.

The vacant property is surrounded by the Dubray subdivision to the north, Collierville Shopping Center to the east, Schilling Farms to the south and the Baptist Medical Campus to the west.

Kevin Vaughan with Township Development Services was the applicant for the plat representing property owner Bob Cartwright.

When asked what types of businesses he envisioned on the property, he said the front lot would likely be a retail shopping center.

“Behind that would probably be another shopping center, office retail use or a hotel,” he added.

He noted that the medical professional office lots could be a corporate office or a senior living facility.

Jack Johnson, a resident of Eads, built 14 “high-end homes” in the Dubray Manor subdivision just north of the property.

He told Commissioners that he wasn’t opposed to the potential developments but didn’t want to see parking behind the businesses, just south of Dubray.

“I want to request that parking be in front, not behind,” he said. “These families don’t want all the noise and lights from a parking lot behind their backyards.”

The Commissioners said they were cognizant of Johnson’s concerns.

Vaughan gave Commissioners a brief history of the property, which was purchased by the Cartwright family in 1853.

The property was previously the site for Cartwright Nursery, which shipped plants to Sears, Roebuck & Company.

In the 1980s, arsonists burned the nursery during the Memphis Firefighter Strike.

In 2004, all buildings on the property were demolished.