First flurries of the year

Many Collierville residents got a three-day weekend as the Mid-South got its first snow of 2017 on Jan. 6. Snow started falling at around 3 a.m. Friday.

Just an hour later, reports of car accidents started coming in.

Collierville Schools announced closings early that morning.

The National Weather Service reported that between 1 and 3 inches of snow fell in the Mid-South.

PICTURED: Austin Kimes, a Collierville High School graduate and freshman and the University of Missouri, enjoys the snowy weather last week while home for winter break. He is pictured reenacting a scene from 1983’s iconic film A Christmas Story at W.C. Johnson Park. His tongue did not stick to the metal pole.