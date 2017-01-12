Categorized | News

First flurries of the year

Posted on January 12, 2017.

Many Collierville residents got a three-day weekend as the Mid-South got its first snow of 2017 on Jan. 6. Snow started falling at around 3 a.m. Friday. Just an hour later, reports of car accidents started coming in. Collierville Schools announced closings early that morning. The National Weather Service reported that between 1 and 3 inches of snow fell in the Mid-South. PICTURED: Austin Kimes, a Collierville High School graduate and freshman and the University of Missouri, enjoys the snowy weather last week while home for winter break. He is pictured reenacting a scene from 1983's iconic film A Christmas Story at W.C. Johnson Park. His tongue did not stick to the metal pole.

Dana Pett with Collierville Insurance Agency scrapes the ice and snow off of her car Friday as she prepares to leave work on the Historic Town Square.

