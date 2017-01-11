Board amends Town Charter to establish term limits

By Graham Sweeney

The Collierville Board of Mayor and Aldermen has voted to establish term limits for elected officials and to require that officials seeking election for a different office resign from their current position.

Board members voted to amend the Town Charter Monday night during their regularly scheduled meeting.

The amendment calls for a limit of three terms for the offices of aldermen and mayor. A term is four years. Positions 1, 2 and 4 are elected on a two-year staggered cycle from Positions 3, 5 and the mayor.

The amendment also states that “any sitting alderman who runs for any other position on the board in a year in which his term is not up for reelection” must “submit a resignation of their current position at the time of filing for election.”

Board members voted 5-1 for the amendment, with Tom Allen dissenting.

Noting that he supports term limits, Allen called the town’s Charter “un-American.”

Allen has run against Mayor Stan Joyner twice in the last eight years without having to resign from his position of alderman.

Alderman Billy Patton argued that the Charter would be more “American” going forward.

“We need to be more inclusive and less exclusive,” he said of local leadership. “Term limits are a great thing for the future of Collierville.”

He also noted that the majority of the town’s board will still be able to serve three more terms, if elected.

In order to make any changes to the Charter, the board has to adopt a resolution containing the proposed changes. The resolution authorizes the introduction of a Private Act before the Tennessee General Assembly, which must be approved by both houses of the General Assembly.

In related news:

• Alderman Mareen Fraser was again selected to the position of vice mayor for 2017. Board members vote on the position of vice mayor ever year.

Aldermen John Stamps and John Worley were also nominated for the position.

• Before striking his gavel to close the meeting, Mayor Stan Joyner cheered “Roll Tide!” referencing the impending University of Alabama vs. Clemson University National Championship Game. Clemson ended up pulling the 35-31 upset over Alabama.