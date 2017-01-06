Temporary road closure announced in Collierville Jan. 9-12

A portion of Houston Levee Road at the intersection of West Poplar Avenue will be closed temporarily for traffic for up to four days from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. from Jan. 9-12. MLGW crews are making gas repairs at the intersection in Collierville.

While MLGW crews are working, traffic will be unable to turn south onto Houston Levee. Motorists can use Shea or Bray Station Roads as alternate routes. Traffic will be allowed on Poplar.

After 7 a.m., regular traffic flow can resume on Houston Levee Road. If repairs are made sooner, MLGW will notify the public and post on social media any schedule change.