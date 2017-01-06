Categorized | News

Collierville schools closed Friday for winter weather

Posted on January 6, 2017.

Winter Weather Morning Update

 

  • Winter Weather Advisory continues through 6 p.m. 
  • 1 to 2 inches of snow expected 
  • Today’s high will be in the 20s, the low tonight will be in the teens

Travel and Roads

 

  • Traffic-No major disruptions
  • Leave early for your destination
  • Salt and sand trucks are giving priority to heavier traveled roads

 

Cold Temperatures Will Linger Through the Weekend

 

·        Bitter cold temperatures through Sunday

·        Check on those who live alone, especially the elderly and disabled

·        Wear layers of clothes if you have to be out

 

Memphis Area Transit Authority

 

·        Bus routes are operating on a normal schedule

 

Memphis Light, Gas and Water

 

·        No significant power outages

·        Call MLGW (901) 544-6500 to report outages

 

Fire Department/Emergency Medical Services

·        Place space heaters at least three (3) feet from furniture and clothes

·        Vent generators outside, away from garages

·        Never use charcoal grills indoors

Plan ahead for driving on snow

 

·        Have a full tank of gas

·        Check windshield wipers and the wiper fluid level

·        Make sure defrosters are working and have ice-melt spray for car windows

As you travel

 

·        Keep headlights on (even during daylight hours)

·        Drive slowly, especially when crossing bridges and overpasses

·        Use lower gears to increase traction and do not use cruise control

·        Leave  two to three car lengths between you and other motorists

·        If you skid, remove your foot from the accelerator

 

Stay informed

·        Shelby County Office of Preparedness HLS/EMA Facebook Group, www.staysafeshelby.us  Twitter@SCOP_HLS_EMA or call (901) 222-6700   


