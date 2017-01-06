Collierville schools closed Friday for winter weather

Winter Weather Morning Update

Winter Weather Advisory continues through 6 p.m.

1 to 2 inches of snow expected

Today’s high will be in the 20s, the low tonight will be in the teens

Travel and Roads

Traffic-No major disruptions

Leave early for your destination

Salt and sand trucks are giving priority to heavier traveled roads

Cold Temperatures Will Linger Through the Weekend

· Bitter cold temperatures through Sunday

· Check on those who live alone, especially the elderly and disabled

· Wear layers of clothes if you have to be out

Memphis Area Transit Authority

· Bus routes are operating on a normal schedule

Memphis Light, Gas and Water

· No significant power outages

· Call MLGW (901) 544-6500 to report outages

Fire Department/Emergency Medical Services

· Place space heaters at least three (3) feet from furniture and clothes

· Vent generators outside, away from garages

· Never use charcoal grills indoors

Plan ahead for driving on snow

· Have a full tank of gas

· Check windshield wipers and the wiper fluid level

· Make sure defrosters are working and have ice-melt spray for car windows

As you travel

· Keep headlights on (even during daylight hours)

· Drive slowly, especially when crossing bridges and overpasses

· Use lower gears to increase traction and do not use cruise control

· Leave two to three car lengths between you and other motorists

· If you skid, remove your foot from the accelerator

Stay informed

· Shelby County Office of Preparedness HLS/EMA Facebook Group, www.staysafeshelby.us Twitter@SCOP_HLS_EMA or call (901) 222-6700