Collierville schools closed Friday for winter weather

Posted on January 6, 2017.
Winter Weather Morning Update
Travel and Roads
Cold Temperatures Will Linger Through the Weekend
· Bitter cold temperatures through Sunday
· Check on those who live alone, especially the elderly and disabled
· Wear layers of clothes if you have to be out
Memphis Area Transit Authority
· Bus routes are operating on a normal schedule
Memphis Light, Gas and Water
· No significant power outages
· Call MLGW (901) 544-6500 to report outages
Fire Department/Emergency Medical Services
· Place space heaters at least three (3) feet from furniture and clothes
· Vent generators outside, away from garages
· Never use charcoal grills indoors
Plan ahead for driving on snow
· Have a full tank of gas
· Check windshield wipers and the wiper fluid level
· Make sure defrosters are working and have ice-melt spray for car windows
As you travel
· Keep headlights on (even during daylight hours)
· Drive slowly, especially when crossing bridges and overpasses
· Use lower gears to increase traction and do not use cruise control
· Leave two to three car lengths between you and other motorists
· If you skid, remove your foot from the accelerator
Stay informed
· Shelby County Office of Preparedness HLS/EMA Facebook Group, www.staysafeshelby.us Twitter@SCOP_HLS_EMA or call (901) 222-6700
Leave a Reply