Students say goodbye to beloved teacher

A retirement party was held last week for longtime Collierville High School teacher Shelli Basher.

She taught Mathematics and STEM at Collierville for 30 years, served as coach/mentor for VEX Robotics teams and as an event partner for robotics tournaments, workshop and camps.

Basher was dedicated to helping schools and communities provide sustainable robotics education programs for their youth and to empowering girls to pursue STEM careers.

She is going be the regional support manager for a territory that includes Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Tennessee. The retirement party was held at the Collierville home of Elesa Hayden.

She is pictured with several of her former students.