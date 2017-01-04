MLGW donating electric space heaters, blankets

100 Space Heaters, 100 Electric Blankets Available to Qualified Applicants

MLGW is teaming up with the Neighborhood Christian Centers to assist qualified low-income seniors and physically challenged residents of Shelby County through the Power of Warmth Program. The MLGW program provides space heaters and electric blankets to eligible MLGW customers.

The Neighborhood Christian Centers will be accepting applications and screening eligible households for heaters or blankets at 785 Jackson Ave. on Tuesday, January 10, 2017 from 9 a.m. to 2 pm.

To qualify for the Power of Warmth Program, applicants must be a resident of Shelby County as well as disabled and/or a low-income senior, age 60 or older.

To apply, applicants will need the following credentials on hand:

Tennessee State ID or Drivers License to verify age and address.

The most recent pay stub or Social Security Income statement to verify income.

If you have a physical disability but do not meet the age requirement, you must bring the proper certification information.

Households are only eligible to receive a heating device once every three years from the MLGW Power of Warmth Program. Customers may contact the Neighborhood Christian Centers’ hotline number at (901) 881-6013 for a pre-recorded message detailing the necessary qualifications and credentials for eligibility.

The mission of Neighborhood Christian Centers, Inc. is to guide those in need toward stability and sustainability through compassionate Christ-centered ministries and empowerment programs.