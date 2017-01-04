Local players dominate all-state football team

Players from Briarcrest, Cordova and St. George’s dominated the Tennessee Sports Writers Association All-State football teams announced the last week in December.

Of the 28 players on the 6A team, six were from Shelby County. There was one player among the 28 on the Class 5A team.

On the Class 4A team, there were four. None were on the Class 3A team. Six were named all-state from Memphis on the Class 2A team and none was on the Class 1A team.

Athletes from Division 2 schools provided the most Memphis representation with 12 on the Division 2-A squad and eight on Division 2-AA.

There were 28 players in each class named all-state.

Four players from 6A state-champion Whitehaven were named and two from Cordova, whose only two losses in a 12-2 season were to undefeated Whitehaven. Both played in Region 4-6A.

Those from Shelby County named All-State were:

Class 6A: Kylan Watkins. running back. Whitehaven; Edward Johnson, wide receiver, Cordova; Anthony Geter, offensive lineman, Whitehaven;

Quinton Bohanna, defensive lineman, Cordova; Aubrey Miller, linebacker, Whitehaven; Rayshad Williams, defensive back, Whitehaven.

Class 5A: Trevis Hopper, Memphis Central.

Class 4A state champion East High had three all-state: Timothy Taylor, running back; John Wrister, offensive lineman; Timmarious Jefferson, defensive lineman.

All-state was Joseph Newberry of Ridgeway.

Trezevant, which won the Class 2A state championship, had four players all-state: Cordarrian Richardson, running back; Antonio Nelson, offensive lineman; Tijuan Mason, defensive lineman; Joshua Reed, linebacker.

MAHS was represented by running back Caleb Johnson. Mitchell defensive lineman Terrance Neal was all-state.

No Class 1A players from Memphis were among all-state players.

In Division 2-A. four from St. George’s were all-state: Ben Glass, quarterback; Chase Hayden, running back; Corey Jones, wide receiver, Noah Pope, linebacker.

Three were from Harding Academy: Calvin Austin III, wide receiver; Will Lawrence, offensive lineman; Mason Harwell, defensive lineman.

State champion Lausanne had five players named all-state: Eric Gray, running back; Jarius Douglas, offensive lineman; Corteze Love, defensive lineman; James Babb, linebacker; Cameron Kinley, defensive back.

In Division 2-AA, Memphis University School, which finished the regular season 10-0, had four all-state players: Trey Thomas, kicker; Oganna Oraedu, defensive lineman; Dorian Hopkins, linebacker; Maurice Hampton, defensive back.

Briarcrest’s Griffin Hawkins, offensive lineman, and Jake Powers, named as an athlete, were all-state.

St. Benedict kicker Nick Vandeven and Christian Brothers running back Zach Hamlet were all-state.