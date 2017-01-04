Board to discuss site plan for luxury dog boarding facility

By Graham Sweeney

The Collierville Board of Mayor and Aldermen is scheduled to discuss the site plan for a dog spa and kennel on the north side of Highway 72 between Distribution Parkway and S. Center Street.

Board members will meet Monday night at Town Hall.

Last month, the Planning Commission approved the site plan for the 4,000-square-foot dog spa and kennel on 1.2 acres at the intersection of Highway 72 and Distribution Parkway near Sunset Inn.

The vacant site for Collierville Canine Club is currently heavily wooded and surrounded by residential and industrial buildings.

A small pool is proposed on the east side of the building with an outdoor play area in the woods to the west.

There is expected to be a maximum of 20 customers for daily boarding. Long term and overnight boarding is expected to generate more traffic on weekends and holidays.

Around 40 to 50 overnight boarders are expected at peak times.

City code will prohibit dogs from being kept outdoors between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Applicant and owner Margaret Yoder is employed by Shelby County Schools as an English teacher.